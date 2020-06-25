Local screenwriters can take a chance on earning cash prizes and float the dream of having their work produced for the big screen.
South County Filmmakers, an organization dedicated to the creation of movie shorts that inspire, entertain, inform, educate and provoke is sponsoring the short film screenwriting contest which is open to residents of Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
In a statement released earlier this week, the filmmakers' group said the contest offers screenwriters the chance to "keep your writing skills sharp while film production is curtailed during the current pandemic."
"You’ll also have a chance to win cash prizes," the statement said, noting that there is a $100 first place prize, a $50 second prize and a $25 third prize.
The deadline is Sept. 15. Winners will be announced by Oct. 31.
All entries must be submitted through the FilmFreeway website where the competition rules and requirements are listed.
Visit filmfreeway.com/SCFScriptwritingContest.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
