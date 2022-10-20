MYSTIC — Karen Allen and William Sadler — film industry veterans whose dozens of roles have landed them in some of Hollywood’s most iconic films —will help close the fifth annual Mystic Film Festival on Sunday when Sarah T. Schwab's narrative feature, "A Stage of Twilight" — the film in which they both are star — is screened at the Mystic Luxury Cinemas.
Allen, known for her work in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Animal House," and Sadler, known for his roles in "The Shawshank Redemption" and "The Mist," play the parts of Cora and Barry in Schwab's film, a retired couple who are enjoying life in their seventies.
After Barry is rushed to the hospital following a severe coughing attack and is diagnosed with a fatal heart disease, he rents a trailer home in the middle of the woods to die alone in peace. His hope for a dignified death proves to be a struggle for Cora, especially when Joey, a 17- year-old neighbor who acts as a surrogate son to the childless couple, enters the picture. As Barry’s end approaches, Cora is driven to make a critical decision for them both.
Schwab, known for her film, "Life After You," writes and directs the film and will join Allen, and Sadler for a moderated conversation following the screening.
On Saturday, the festival will screen the world premiere of the newly restored “The Church with an Overshot Wheel," a restored silent movie from the 1920s.
The story, based on an O. Henry short story, tells of a grain miller who lost his daughter and converted his mill (which is the Old Town Mill in New London) into a church. The film is one of the two surviving "O Henry Features" of the 94 produced in the early 1900s by The Vitagraph Co of America and Doubleday. The film is directed by Joseph Byron Totten who owned his own movie studio in Voluntown which still exists and is known as Studio Farm.
Also on Saturday, "Nights on Stonington Harbor," a short documentary film about Stonington Borough’s Wednesday Night Dinghy Racing Series will be screened at Mystic Seaport. The film tells of Tucker and Sandy Bragdon who helped found the series, and explores what happened when COVID-19 threated to derail the summer 2020 season.
The film festival will also include two oyster tasting events, according to festival director Shareen Anderson, one on Friday at La Grua Center and another on Saturday at the United Theatre, "Tide To Table: The Remarkable Journey of Oysters," which is directed by Maria Luskay and Lou Guarneri.
The opening night screening of "Amerikatsi," takes place tonight at Mystic Luxury Cinemas. The film, which recently won "Best Narrative Feature" at the Woodstock Film Festival, tells the story of an Armenian-American who repatriates to Armenia, only to be sent to a Soviet prison. The event will begin with a a wine reception, followed by the screening and Q&A with writer, director, and lead actor Michael Goorjian.
In total, 93 new short and feature-length documentary and narrative films from around the world will be screened — along with student films, a screenwriting competition, filmmakers’ workshops and panel discussions — at venues including the United Theatre, Mystic Luxury Cinemas, La Grua Center and Mystic Seaport Museum’s Thompson Building.
For a full schedule of events, visit https://mysticfilmfestival.com/2022-festival/.
Those interested in volunteering at the festival’s parties, screenings and workshops can send an email to info@mysticfilmfestival.com.
