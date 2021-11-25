PROVIDENCE — Festival Ballet Providence will present an all-new version of its annual holiday classic this December.
"The Nutcracker," which has delighted generations of audiences since 1978, will feature all-new sets, costumes and choreography in a brand new venue. For the first time, the ballet will be performed at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, thereby offering twice as many performances as in years past.
“Offering a new production of 'The Nutcracker' for audiences to discover is extremely special, especially in this moment, as we are returning to the holiday traditions we know and love,” said Kathleen Breen Combes, director of the ballet company, in a news release. "The Vets is the perfect venue for us to bring this dazzling new ballet to the stage. It’s a theater we have a long history with and we couldn’t be happier to take up residence here.”
"The spectacular new sets and costumes include a gigantic Christmas Tree that grows to thirty-eight feet tall, and a brand-new Nutcracker character designed by Providence’s iconic Big Nazo Labs," said Combes. "This new production offers something for audiences of all ages ... the new production will showcase classical choreography with moments of contemporary flare, a signature for the versatile resident company."
The Nutcracker has been reimagined by the company's artistic curator, Yury Yanowsky, who is charged not just with creating steps but crafting an overall narrative.
"Work on this production has been underway for more than a year so we are deep into the process of creation," said Yanowsky. “Creating any new ballet is a special privilege, but making a new Nutcracker, which is so renowned and beloved all over the world, is a huge responsibility.”
The new show centers on the mysterious Drosselmeyer and the magical adventure he weaves together for goddaughter Clara. The spellbinding production takes place on Christmas Eve, and follows Clara, Drosselmeyer, and her magical night of wonder and delight with larger-than-life characters audiences won’t soon forget, Yanowsky said in a statement.
New additions include a dancing bear in "Party Scene" and "darling snow fairies in 'Snow Scene'," she said. Act II features the iconic Mother Ginger and her Polichinelles, with a massive dress rising 12 feet off the ground and little dancers underneath ready to burst forth. A new Chinese divertissement, choreographed with the assistance of Chu Ling, a member of the faculty, will bring authenticity to the work, and the beloved "Waltz of the Flowers" and "Trepak" will remind audiences of the magic of the holidays.
"The Nutcracker" will feature a cast that includes more than 100 children from all over Rhode Island and southern New England who have been rehearsing diligently since being selected in an open call in September. It will be the first time on stage for many of the children in almost two years. Additionally, the company will continue to offer two school time performances called Discover Dance for local school groups, with heavily subsidized and free tickets for qualifying groups.
Tickets for all performances are on sale now at the Vets/PPAC box office, by phone at 401-421-ARTS, or online at the thevetsri.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
