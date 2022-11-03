WESTERLY — Festival Ballet Providence arrives in Westerly Friday to perform a trio of new works inspired by works from the RISD Museum collection at the United Theatre.
"Off the Wall," a program that explores and interprets elements of visual art through dance, will mark the second-ever engagement at the United for the ballet company.
“I’m excited to return to Westerly and continue to bring world-class dance to this vibrant community,” said the ballet company's director, Kathleen Breen Combes. “The United Theatre is presenting such a unique and diverse array of artistic offerings, and I’m proud that the Festival Ballet company is growing to become a regular presence for South County audiences and beyond.”
Last spring, Festival Ballet — the United's resident dance company — made its debut in a nearly sold-out performance.
Three renowned choreographers — Andrea Schermoly, Yusha-Marie Sorzano, and Festival Ballet's own artistic curator, Yury Yanowsky, have created brand new works, each inspired by a work they selected from the RISD Museum collection.
"RISD Museum has more than one hundred thousand items in the collection to inspire innovative creators across disciplines," said Sarah Ganz Blythe, the museum's interim director. "I'm so thrilled that the choreographers were in conversation with our curators and able to explore the collection virtually and in person on their own. I am delighted with the works they selected."
Schermoly’s new work was inspired by a vibrant 1981 abstract work called "Gather," by English artist Bridget Riley, who is known for her use of geometric patterns and color, particularly vertical stripes in bold colors.
Inspiration for Sorzano came from modernist painter Rufino Tamayo and his 1938 work, "Two Women." Tamayo, known for surrealist-inspired Mexican folk art, uses muted colors to depict two women walking outdoors in long dresses.
Yanowsky selected a 1964 portrait of Jackie Kennedy by Eugene Feldman, entitled "Friend’s Wife (Mrs. JFK)," as his inspiration, and said, "the dark and haunting lithograph depicts the mourning first lady as soft pools of light surrounded by darkness."
As a special bonus, the evening will also feature an artifact of dance, the iconic Pas de Quatre. This charming chamber work, the zenith of romanticism for classical ballet, brings to life a lithograph from the original work depicting the four most famous ballerinas of the year it was created: 1845.
“The curated evening of dance is so elegantly reflective of ballet’s past and its bright and bold future, and I’m so proud of our choreographers and dancers for the work they are doing to bring art to life for our audience,” Breen Combes said.
Festival Ballet, Rhode Island’s premiere ballet company and New England’s second-largest ballet company, is known to delight audiences with a diverse repertoire of classical, neo-classical, and contemporary dance. Founded in 1978 and in its 45th season, the company performs in three venues in Providence throughout its September-to-May season, in addition to conducting year-round classes for aspiring dancers of all ages.
For more information, visit www.festivalballetprovidence.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
