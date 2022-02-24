PROVIDENCE — Festival Ballet Providence ended this season's "Up Close on Hope" series with a memorable, uplifting program of bold contrasts that seamlessly combined thrilling contemporary dance with cutting edge choreography and classical delights — and featured two remarkable world premieres.
Held in the company's intimate Black Box Theatre, the program opened with Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's stunning "Returning Points," featuring music by Estonian composer Avro Pärt and four dancers — three females, Anna Lisa Wilkins, Kirsten Evans and Tara McCally, all wearing white and black, and one male, Alex Lantz, dressed in a black suit. The dancers moved across the stage so intensely that their breathing was audible and their breath could almost be felt.
Lopez Ochoa, an award-winning Colombian-Belgian choreographer who has created works for major dance companies around the world, has been described as "fiercely alive" and "wildly inventive," which this piece certainly underscored.
In beautiful, stunning contrast, the next piece was the romantic and traditional "Pas de Quatre," Jules Perrot’s classical mainstay for four women which had its debut in 1845. With garlands of flowers adorning their hair, and in pure white dancers’ costumes (from Emerald City Theatrical), the four dancers — Hannah Wood, Athina Alimonos, Audrey Lukacz and Juliana Godlewski — delighted the appreciative audience with their leaps and technique: perfectly on point with arms perfectly curved.
Next came Paulo Arrais's compelling gender fluid pas de deux, which featured a same-sex couple, Audrey Lukacz and Tara McCally, in an intimate piece set to an excerpt from Tchaikovsky’s "Swan Lane." The two women, wearing red bottoms and white tops, lovingly lifted one another up and held each another close as they moved across the floor. Arrais, who is Brazilian and a principal dancer with Boston Ballet, said in a video shared before the show that his "new take," and the "essence of 'Swan Lake,'" is about connections and relationships. "Amaré," is a personal piece, he said, one he started during pandemic. Although it traditionally features a woman and a man, Arrais said he wanted to show that same-sex couples connect the same way male-female couples connect.
The final piece, Ja’ Malik's "Fragments of Hope (Sequence Four)," was a beautiful, inspirational, hopeful piece that left me yearning to know more about Malik and his work. Featuring three couples — Nina Yoshida and Azamat Asangul, Eugenia Zinovieva and Mamuka Kikalishvili and Kirsten Evans and Joseph Van Harn — and one soloist, Kobe Atwood Courtney, "Fragments of Hope" was set to the contemporary music of Peter Greyson and Max Richter. Emerald City Theatrical provided the costumes, which had a dreamy, watercolor feel and highlighted the dancers' gorgeous movements.
In his video comments, Malik — the founder of a Harlem-based organization called Ballet Boy Productions, which he established in response to the growing number of deaths of young Black men in this country — said the piece was inspired by a statue outside his hotel in Charlotte, N.C. He said he walked by the "wonderful statue" every day and every day it inspired him to think about hope.
"Every day I thought about hope for some reason," he said, "hope, optimism and humanity ... and how we are connected and how our connectivity makes us even better as people ... and as a society."
Of course, I had to Google the statue to better understand what inspired Malik to create such beauty, and what inspired such hope. I am so grateful I did.
From an article written by Alice Manning Touchette in "Celebrating North Carolina," I learned that the statue is a 30-foot, "highly polished stainless-steel sculpture" created by sculptor Richard Hunt as an homage to the artist Romare Bearden and the 'Spiral Group,' a collective of African American artists who were active during the Civil Rights movement.
The statue, called "Spiral Odyssey," stands tall in Romare Bearden Park, "gleaming, reaching, and swirling toward the sky," Touchette writes, adding that "Hunt also gleaned inspiration from Homer’s 'Odyssey,' intertwining that fictional epic journey with the very real journey of Africans to America during the Middle Passage."
There was something else that Malik said in his taped comments, something that will stay with me, along with the stunning, innovative program presented by the ballet company, along with the beautiful movements of the dancers, the music and the costumes.
"We all have our humanity in common," he said. "We're all human."
Let us hope our world leaders keep that in mind.
