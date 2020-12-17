PROVIDENCE — Festival Ballet Providence has reimagined a beloved tradition for a time like no other.
"Nutcracker Sweets!," a new adaptation of the "The Nutcracker," is a condensed one-act version of the full production that has been adapted by Artistic Curator Yury Yanowsky as a magical and sweet holiday treat for audiences of all ages.
The story will be told by Drosselmeyer and his goddaughter, Clara, as they meet the steadfast Nutcracker and the wicked Mouse King, then travel to the Land of Sweets brimming with its heavenly Angels, delectable sweets and treats, and the magical Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
The dancers and students who are part of the production have been rehearsing under rigorous health and safety procedures. The adult and child performers are being separated into stable cohorts for rehearsals to reduce overlaps. The traditional choreography is being adapted for social distancing with original costumes designed to combat the elements while allowing performers to move freely.
"There is not a single aspect of this show that has not been reimagined and adapted for this unique and challenging performing environment," said Yanowsky. "We are building new warmer costumes, creating distanced choreography for pieces that would traditionally be full of groups and partnering," he said. "It may not be the Nutcracker you remember, but we guarantee you will never forget this show."
“There is no question this is one of the most challenging productions we’ve ever put together,” said Kathleen Breen Combes, executive director, “Faced with the prospect of doing no Nutcracker at all or making a show like this work, we felt we had to rise to the occasion.”
"Nutcracker Sweets!," will take place from Dec. 17-27 in The Hope Theater, a temporary open-air performing venue at 825 Hope St. Providence, that has been designed with socially-distanced pods of seats, mask requirements, and limited heating elements for the comfort of audiences and performers.
The program was made possible by a grant from Gov. Raimondo’s Take it Outside Initiative, which provided funds for the creation of the stage, lights, sound and seating.
“We are so grateful for the kick start the governor’s campaign provided, which subsequently allowed us to bring back the company dancers on contract in addition to giving our students the opportunity to take part in a show that they wait all year for. We are hoping to give our audience a magical escape amidst a truly unprecedented time.”
Tickets, which range from $55-$100, and more information can be found at festivalballetprovidence.org or by calling 401-353-1129.
