WESTERLY — Pigs can’t fly, but can they dance ballet? That's the question dance-lovers will be asking themselves ahead of next week's mid-day, all-ages performance of "Gwendolyn the Graceful Pig," the debut event in Festival Ballet Providence's popular "chatterBOXtheatre" children’s series at the United Theatre on April 15.
The ballet company will also present "Pure Dance," a selection of contemporary and neoclassical ballet works, later the same evening.
"Gwendolyn the Graceful Pig" is based on the children’s book by author David Ira Rottenberg that includes the tagline, "Pigs can’t fly, but can they dance ballet?”
It tells the story of Gwendolyn, who wants to dance ballet, and Omar, who wants to play football. There’s just one problem — they’re both pigs.
"Can zee greatest teacher of dance in zee world save Gwendolyn’s dance dreams?" organizers ask. "You’ll squeal with delight when you find out at our newest installment in the wildly popular children’s ballet series."
With choreography by Eugenia Zinovieva, "Gwendolyn the Graceful Pig" will mark the Westerly debut of the popular Providence children’s series.
"Pure Dance" will bring different styles of ballet to the stage for a curated evening of groundbreaking dance, according to organizers. Each performance runs about 60 minutes, and while both are appropriate for all ages, "Gwendolyn the Graceful Pig" is designed specifically for children.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.