PROVIDENCE — Festival Ballet Providence will present "Continuing Points" — a program featuring three contemporary works along with classical ballet — this weekend in the Woodman Performing Arts Center at Moses Brown School.
The performance marks the first in-person performances for the company since February 2020, a milestone in the organization’s resilient comeback from the COVID-19 shutdown, said Director Kathleen Breen Combes.
The performances will feature works by two powerhouse choreographers — "Sabali," a world premiere by Lia Cirio, principal dancer at the Boston Ballet, and the New England premiere of "Returning Points" by award-winning Colombian-Belgian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, who has created works for major dance companies around the world. The mixed repertory program also features "Finale," choreographed by the company’s artistic curator, Yury Yanowsky and the dynamic "Paquita Suite," a "brilliant and breathtaking showcase of classicism featuring unmatched virtuosity and technique," Breen Combes said.
"We are so excited and honored to present Annabelle and Lia’s works — which push the boundaries of creativity — to Providence audiences," Breen Combes said. "Annabelle is one of the most sought-after choreographers in the world, and Lia has created pieces for companies in Boston and New York City. What a spectacular way to open our season!”
Lopez Ochoa, a critically acclaimed, award-winning choreographer, has been described as “fiercely alive, wildly inventive, wide-ranging in her artistic interests,” with a two-decade career fusing flamenco and hip-hop with classical and contemporary ballet. She is revisiting "Returning Points," Breen Combes said, which is one of her favorite early works and to which she plans to bring new life. Among her many awards, Lopez Ochoa was recipient of the prestigious Jacob’s Pillow 2019 Choreography Award.
Cirio, who has been principal dancer with the Boston Ballet since 2010, made her debut as a choreographer in 2018. Since then, her work has been performed by ChoreograpHER in Boston, Ballet Academy East in New York City, and Boston Ballet School’s Next Generation. Cirio has been hailed as “one of the most accomplished actors-dancers” in the Boston Ballet company. Her world premiere for Festival Ballet will add to her choreographic accomplishments and give Providence audiences rare insight into her emerging choreographic career, Breen Combes said.
Yanowsky’s "Finale" is set to the emotional vocals of Wilsen, with whom he collaborated for the song.
"This lyrical dance takes a poignant look at relationships and the ups and downs experienced by most couples," Breen Combes said.
The work has been performed both nationally and internationally and was last performed by in Festival Ballet's "Up Close on Hope" series in 2016.
The final piece in the program is one of the most celebrated 19th-century examples of classical ballet — the energetic and upbeat "Paquita," a showcase of breathtaking duets, intricate corps de ballet teamwork, and powerhouse solos demanding bravura technique.
"Continuing Points" marks the first performance for the company at the Woodman Performing Arts Center situated on the school’s campus near Brown University.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
