EDITOR'S NOTE:
The following article has been edited to reflect the announcement that "Nutcracker Sweets!" has been canceled.
PROVIDENCE — Due to increased public health guidelines, Festival Ballet Providence has canceled plans to perform "Nutcracker Sweets!," their new adaptation of the "The Nutcracker."
The condensed one-act version of the full production, which had been adapted by Artistic Curator Yury Yanowsky as "a magical and sweet holiday treat for audiences of all ages," had been scheduled to take place at The Hope Theater, a temporary open-air performing venue on Hope Street in Providence.
The decision was made at the direction of Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation and Rhode Island Commerce Corporation.
"We make this announcement with very heavy hearts, but knowing that it’s the right thing to do with the current state of the pandemic,” said Kathleen Breen Combes, the ballet company's executive director.
Patrons with tickets will be contacted by the box office to resolve their orders, she said.
The company plans to film the work and release a free on demand version, in time for the holidays as a gift to the public.
"A big part of this project has actually already been completed," said Breen Combes who notes 20 professional company dancers have been rehearsing since the beginning of November.
"This is all new choreography and staging, and we want to share it with our audience in whatever way we can," she added. "It wouldn’t feel like the holidays without The Nutcracker."
Much like the story of "The Nutcracker," this process has been full of magical moments, unique challenges, and unexpected delights, she added.
"We received so many messages of love and support from our community throughout this process," Breen Combes said. "We’ve all been so inspired by the hard work of the dancers and students who poured their hearts and souls into this."
Festival Ballet Providence is Rhode Island’s premiere ballet company and New England’s second largest ballet company, known for delighting audiences with a diverse repertoire of classical, neo-classical, and contemporary dance.
For more information, visit festivalballetprovidence.org or call 401-353-1129.
