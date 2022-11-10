NEW LONDON — Joe Jencks, a 25-year veteran of the international folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter, and a celebrated Chicago-based vocalist, heads to New London this week for a performance at the famed Friday Night Folk.
Jencks is known widely for merging conservatory training with his Irish roots and working-class upbringing and for delivering engaged musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit.
He has written a number of well-known folk songs, including the ever-relevant "Lady of The Harbor."
Jencks is also co-founder of the harmony trio Brother Sun and has performed at festivals like Falcon Ridge, Kerrville, Mariposa, and Old Songs and at venues like Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.
Known also for enthralling audiences with his approachable style, he is noted for his unique merging of musical beauty, social consciousness, and spiritual exploration. As one reviewer said, Jencks blends well-crafted instrumentals and vivid songwriting, and "serves it all up with a lyric baritone voice that has the edgy richness of a good sea-salt caramel."
In August of 2022, Jencks released his 17th recording, "The Coming of the Years," an album that stands firmly in the modern Celtic tradition and is centered around songs he wrote while on tour in Ireland over a 12-year period. The album, which is being received with critical acclaim, "emerges as a synergistic blend of past and present merging with themes of immigration spanning multiple generations," according to his website.
Marilyn Rea Beyer, the host of WFMT's "The Midnight Special," called the album "gorgeous."
"Wherever you come from and wherever you're going, you will find yourself in the songs on Joe Jencks' 'The Coming of the Years,'" she said. "It's a page-turner of a concept album that pulls the listener through generations of the immigrant experience and extends musical hands and hearts across the ocean. Throughout, Jencks' timeless voice is deep, warm and sweet, but never saccharine. Top-shelf accompaniment and harmonies limn every detail. His new songs align perfectly with the ancient and the familiar to spin a wholly satisfying saga.”
In addition to his performance work, Jencks' skills as a vocal harmony arranger are in demand. With over 30 appearances as a guest vocalist and arranger on various studio recordings, he brings a unique, rich sound to the work of other artists.
On the stage, in the studio, or in the classroom, Jencks applies conservatory training to contemporary genres, bridging styles and techniques. Drawing on his Irish heritage, Jencks uses his lyrical voice to enchant, heal, and inspire. Jencks has won numerous songwriting awards and is also highly regarded as a song interpreter. Jencks weaves a diverse web of stories with brilliant musical skill, ensnaring even the most rigid of hearts, inviting them to open. His songs invite us to live inside of our passions and our beliefs.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
