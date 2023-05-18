STONINGTON — La Grua Center’s 2023 Concerts on the Green will kick off Friday with Portuguese Fado singer Sonia Bettencourt.
Bettencourt will be accompanied by Manuel Leite on guitarra portuguesa (Portuguese guitar) and Loïc da Silva on viola do fado, (Spanish guitar).
Bettencourt will perform traditional Portuguese Fado, known as "the soulful folk music of seafaring days and the sorrows of sailors who were missing loved ones back home."
Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets and picnics. Dogs and liquor are not allowed. Restrooms are available inside La Grua Center. In case of inclement weather on the day of the concert, check the La Grua Center website for details. Organizers said they will make the call whether or not to cancel by noon and will update the website, lagruacenter.org, accordingly.
The next Concert on the Green concert will feature Matt Heaton & the Outside Toys on Friday, June 23.
— Sun staff
