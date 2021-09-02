WESTERLY — "Faces of Westerly," a gallery show and storytelling event featuring the work of photographer Josh Behan, will have an opening night celebration tonight from 6 to 8 at the United Theatre on 5 Canal St.
Behan's black and white portraits feature "some of the most interesting artists, musicians, business and community leaders and voices in Westerly," according to the program.
The show, which will run through Oct. 13, is the first exhibit to be on display in the theater's new gallery. Lisa Utman Randall, the theater's executive director, said the opening night will also include a "speaking" program called "Voices of Westerly," at 7 p.m. The event will be structured with stage conversations and music featuring some of the Westerly residents featured in Behan’s portrait series.
The opening night event is free with a suggested donation of $10. All visitors to the United, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks over their noses and mouths at all times while inside the building.
For more information, call 401-388-8208.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
