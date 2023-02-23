PROVIDENCE — "Exodus Celebrates Freedom Music Of The African Diaspora" will be performed twice this weekend at the Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket.
Conceived and directed by Music Director Kim Pitts-Wiley, the latest concert "experience" from the Mixed Magic Theatre Exult Choir, has been described as "an incredible musical journey that celebrates the protest music of the African diaspora."
From original works by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley to compositions by Sweet Honey in the Rock to the music of Bob Marley, "Exodus" includes "dynamic sounds that have inspired million" and serves as a "beautiful reminder of the music that galvanized generations and served as the heartbeat for powerful freedom movements."
Kim Pitts-Wiley said the choir includes Lauri Smalls, Danette Briggs, Habibah Quddus, Jason Quinn, Ondrea Robinson, Misty Harris, Donna Osborne, Joyce Braboy, Nina Giselle, Jacqueline Sophia, Michelle Gario, Denyse Wilhelm, Richard Simonin, Judy Kaye, Jonathan Pitts-Wiley, Joshua Pitts-Wiley, and musicians Daniel Hill, Lenny Burrell, Greg Aubin and Kalimara Otto-Gentry.
"Beloved Rhode Island gospel singers Delores Carter and Carol White will be special guests," Kim Pitts-Wiley said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
