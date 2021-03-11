WESTERLY — Thirteen years ago, the late Harold and Shirley Kobliner began a project that would eventually become the world’s largest collection of its kind: "So to Speak: 11,000 Expressions That’ll Knock Your Socks Off."
Next Thursday, their daughter, Beth Kobliner, will be the guest of Savoy Bookshop and Café for a Q&A about her parents' book, which contains 11,000 expressions categorized into 67 chapters, from “Animals” to “Gambling," and from "Food & Cooking" to "Love & Kisses." The book also includes more than two dozen word games, perfect, says Kobliner, for engaging with friends and family during this time of social distance.
Kobliner, a commentator, journalist and author of two New York Times bestsellers, may be a busy professional, but she has carved out time to talk about her parents' extraordinary book when and where she is able.
Her parents loved words, she said, and their book, "is the product of two people who loved words — and each other — throughout their long life together."
More than 50 years into their happy marriage, Kobliner said, "they began jotting down expressions whenever they read or heard them in their everyday lives: from the guy at the grocery store, friends, TV, the paper, their grandkids, and radio."
There was just one rule: "No Googling allowed."
Since its release, Kobliner said, the book has been the No. 1 new release on Amazon in the categories of “Language Arts,” “Linguistics,” and “Scrabble,” and has been praised by lexicographers and other language experts.
In the book, she added, readers are invited to engage with everyday expressions in a completely different and fun way, "with this entertaining and interactive book of common phrases that can turn a humdrum gathering into a raucous game night."
"We use expressions all the time," Kobliner said in a statement. "When you feel sick, you’re 'under the weather.' When you feel great, you’re 'on top of the world.' You may be fine with 'half a loaf,' or you may insist on 'the whole enchilada.' But whether you’re a 'smart cookie' or a 'tough' one, you — and almost everyone you know — have a veritable smorgasbord of expressions stored deep in your brain.
The book, divided into categories from "Animals" to "Food & Cooking," and "Love," to "Politics," is not your run-of-the-mill reference guide, Kobliner said.
"Don’t look for definitions and etymologies, because the book is just the beginning," she says. "It's the launchpad for your lifelong journey to explore the universe of expressions. In fact, it’s designed to get readers off the page — and engaging with each other."
The book spurs discussion, debate, and game play, while encouraging the art of listening and celebrating the joy of words, she adds, noting that her parents spent more than half a century nurturing and teaching children and is "a reflection of their deeply held belief that regardless of a person’s age, the most impactful learning happens when you’re having fun."
"Whether it’s grandparents teaching their favorite expressions to their grandkids, teens helping adults with the latest lingo, or millennials indulging in their love of wordplay and games, this is the perfect book for any lover of language," Kobliner said.
Kobliner, a contributor to the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes.com and "O, The Oprah Magazine," is a regular columnist for "Money," "Glamour" and "Redbook" magazines, has been a regular personal finance contributor to MSNBC, and has appeared on NBC’s Today show, ABC’s Good Morning America, PBS’s NewsHour, and Oprah. On radio, she's had regular contributing spots with public radio’s The Takeaway and NPR’s Marketplace.
"My favorite TV gig, however," she said, "was partnering with Sesame Workshop on 'For Me, For You, For Later,' a special in which I taught Elmo how to spend, share, and save money."
