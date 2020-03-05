WESTERLY — The Executive Session, a duo featuring flutist Skip McKinley and guitarist Greg Bacon, will perform Sunday at Savoy Bookshop & Café's Savoy Concert Series.
McKinley, a Stonington resident, stepped into the Boston music scene in 1977 and quickly became an intrinsic part of the thriving Irish session community. In 1981, the Missouri native won both the solo and trio All-Ireland competitions in New York and performed with the well-known Lewis Family and fiddle player Martin Hayes at the Festival Interceltic in L'Orient, France. Major influences to McKinley's style have been the flute and piping traditions of County Clare. He has released two albums on CD, “The Executive Session” and “Fairytales,” and is about to release the third, titled “Live at La Grua.”
Bacon, who is also a songwriter, has been making music on fife, flute, whistle, tenor banjo and guitar for more than three decades. He has also traveled all over the world playing music and has released two collections, “Sea over Bow” in July 2018 and "the Last Chorus” in 2016.
Their music has been described as "an innovative blend of Irish, Scottish, and American tradition."
"It is rare that this breadth of music is interpreted on a granadilla wood flute, guitar and voice," said Anastasia Soroko, Savoy's event manager. "The sailing ballads from Greg Bacon are ones one you will not forget."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
