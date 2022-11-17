JAMESTOWN — Erin McKeown, a musician, writer and producer known internationally for their prolific disregard for stylistic boundaries, will be the next guest in the "Women's Voice series" at the Jamestown Arts Center.
The concert, scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., is being presented in collaboration with Newport Live.
McKeown, known for their brash and clever electric guitar playing, has performed around the world, released 11 full-length albums, and written for film, television, and theater, all the while refining their distinctive and challenging mix of American musical forms.
A 2022-23 fellow at the University of Chicago’s Gray Center for Arts and Inquiry, McKeown's latest album "Kiss Off Kiss," has just been released.
While leading their band, McKeown has performed at the Bonnaroo, Glastonbury and Newport Folk festivals. A familiar presence on NPR and the BBC, McKeown’s songs have also appeared in numerous commercials and television shows, such as “American Rust”, “The Good Fight,” “Bunheads,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Awkward,” “Gilmore Girls,” “The L Word,” “Nip/Tuck,” and “Roswell.”
Their first musical, "Miss You Like Hell," written with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, opened Off Broadway at The Public Theater in 2018. It was nominated for 5 Drama Desk Awards, including Best Lyrics, Best Music, and Best Orchestrations. The Wall Street Journal named it Best Musical of 2018.
While a student at Brown University, McKeown was a resident artist at Providence's revolutionary community arts organization AS220. A 2011-12 fellow at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center For Internet & Society, they are also the recipient of a 2016 writing fellowship from The Studios of Key West and a 2018 residency at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. McKeown was a 2020-21 Professor of the Practice at Brown University.
They have even written a song via text message with their friend Rachel Maddow.
Newport Live, a nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to "celebrate diverse music traditions by offering access to all to our vibrant performances," was previously known as Common Fence Music, an organization originally established by Ed Nary in 1993, inspired by the Newport Festivals of the 1960s and '70s, and created to make folk music accessible in Portsmouth.
Anchored in Newport, the organization offers year-round high-quality musical performances in a wide range of venues such as Norman Bird Sanctuary, the Martin Luther King Center, Newport Vineyards, Channing Memorial Church, and the Newport Casino, among other locations.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
