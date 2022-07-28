WESTERLY — Boston’s award-winning blues guitarist and singer Erin Harpe and her Country Blues Duo will open for piano prodigy and VizzTone labelmate Ben Levin on Saturday at the Knick.
Harpe has earned a reputation as a captivating performer and passionate purveyor of the vintage country blues and roots music she was brought up on. Her duo features her husband, Jim Countryman, on ukulele bass and backing vocals. Harpe plays acoustic guitars, vocals, kazoo and foot percussion.
Levin, at only 22 years old, is already making his mark as a blues pianist, vocalist and songwriter. The Cincinnati-based phenom has been nominated for a Blues Music Award and two Blues Blast Magazine Awards. He has been playing roughly 100 shows a year since he was 15 years old.
Levin started playing professionally at age 11 with his father's band, the Heaters.
"I've been doing this most of my life," said Levin, a student at the University of Cincinnati where he majors in history and has discovered a passion for the history of the blues and of blues musicians.
"I've interviewed some of the elder statesmen of jazz and blues," Levin said recently on the telephone from Cincinnati. "Eventually, I'd like to write a book."
"There is so much history that has to be recorded," he said.
Levin said some of his heroes include Little Willie John, Professor Longhair, Pinetop Perkins, Otis Spann and Ray Charles.
Levin released his fourth album, "Still Here," in 2021 on Vizztone, which reached the Billboard Blues Top 10 chart.
It was his most personal album yet, he said, and features his father, Aron Levin, who nearly died from COVID complications in late 2020.
Many of the songs are family-centric reflections of that time period, he said.
Levin's band heads to Europe next month to play at the Swing Wespelaar Fest in Belgium and Joe Bonamossa's Mediterranean cruise through the Greek isles.
A recently-recorded album with guest artists Lil' Ed Williams, Bob Stroger, Lil' Jimmy Reed and Johnny Burgin will be released later this year.
Levin has played the Cincy Blues Fest, the LaRoquebrou International Boogie and Blues Festival, the UK Boogie Fest, and the Beauforthuis festival in the Netherlands. In 2018 the Ben Levin Duo reached the semifinals in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, but this will be his first time in Rhode Island.
"I'm really excited," said Levin, whose father and brother will accompany him and perform with him. "I hope we get a chance to look around."
