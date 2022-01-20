NEW LONDON — Due to the current high rate of COVID-19 transmission, the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra has postponed the evening performance of "Symphonic Fantasy” originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, at New London’s Garde Arts Center.
A new date has not been determined, according to a statement released by orchestra Executive Director Caleb Bailey.
“In the midst of the omicron surge, we were not comfortable putting our audience, orchestra, and staff members at risk of infection,” Bailey said. “It seemed prudent to pause before resuming our 75th anniversary season, which launched in such high spirits last fall.”
The Jan. 22 concert, the third of the ECSO’s six-concert 2021-22 season, was to feature a performance of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with guest soloist Igor Pikayzen.
At the next concert at the Garde, “Electric Romance,” on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m., U.S. Coast Guard Band member Joshua Thomas will be the soloist for a performance of Rush University of Connecticut composer Kenneth Fuchs’ concerto for alto saxophone. The season’s final two concerts are scheduled for March 19 and May 7.
Those holding single tickets for Jan. 22 may exchange them for a later concert this season. Subscribers may exchange their tickets for additional tickets to later concerts or apply them to a 2022-23 subscription. Single ticketholders and subscribers may also donate the value of their unused tickets to the ECSO as a tax-deductible contribution or request a refund. Arrangements may be made by emailing info@ectsymphony.com or by calling 860-443-2876. More information is available at ectsymphony.com.
Deeply committed to concertgoers’ safety and well-being, the orchestra is closely monitoring the continued development of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which required the cancellation of part of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 season in its entirety.
Founded in 1946 by Norwegian immigrant Victor Norman, the mission of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra is to inspire, educate and connect communities through live orchestral music.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
