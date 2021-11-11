NEW LONDON — Members of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra are inviting all interested front-line workers to join them onstage during their next concert Nov. 20 to sing Josh Groban's 2003 version of "You Raise Me Up."
The concert, "Heroic Celebrations," is the second concert of the orchestra's 75th anniversary season, which will also include "Danse Nègre," the final movement of Samuel Coleridge Taylor’s "African Suite" of 1898.
The suite tells the story of the son of an English woman and a surgeon from Sierra Leone who was descended from enslaved Africans freed by the British during the American War of Independence. Coleridge Taylor studied at London’s Royal College of Music, made three tours of the U.S., and was received at the White House by Teddy Roosevelt.
Closing out the first half is the world premiere of Tom Myron’s "Bell Harbor," the second of the Massachusetts-based composer’s works to be performed by the orchestra, following "Katahdin: Greatest Mountain," in 2010.
"I am extremely pleased and happy to be working with the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra on the premieres of 'Bell Harbor,' and the 75th anniversary 'New London Skyline Fanfare,'" said Myron in a statement, noting that he and the orchestra's conductor and music director, Toshiyuki Shimada, have been "great personal friends" for more than 25 years.
"He's been ... an advocate of my music and ... I think of him whenever I write for orchestra," Myron said. "These two works speak directly to that ongoing friendship and musical collaboration."
Myron said he's been listening to the orchestra play for 10 years now and admires them tremendously.
"They are a superb, highly dedicated ensemble with a terrific venue," he said. "I know that each member of this orchestra will bring great color and artistry to the music that I have written.
The evening’s concluding work is Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s "Symphony No. 5." Composed in 1888, with Tchaikovsky on the podium for its premiere in Saint Petersburg, it was performed in that renamed city during the Nazi siege of Leningrad, even as bombs began to fall at the start of the second movement.
Music for “You Raise Me Up” will be distributed in advance to the volunteer singers, along with an audio example that demonstrates the version to be performed. Front-line workers interested in joining the orchestra will be invited to rehearse with members on the day of the concert, from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at the Garde Arts Center in New London, where the concert will take place.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.