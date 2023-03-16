NEW LONDON — The Eastern Connecticut Symphony Chorus will perform Johannes Brahms' "A German Requiem" with the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra this weekend for the first joint concert featuring the two groups, "Britten & Brahms."
Often called "one of the greatest works," the words in the requiem are derived from the German Luther Bible, according to the orchestra's Caleb Bailey.
"Sacred but not liturgical, the seven-movement Ein deutsches Requiem was composed between 1865 and 1868 for orchestra, chorus, soprano, and baritone," he said. "Its mood of grief is said to reflect the sadness Brahms felt at the loss of his mother, Johanna, in 1865."
The vocal soloists are Sarah Joyce Cooper, soprano, and Eliam Ramos, bass baritone, he said, noting that also on the program is Benjamin Britten’s "Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings" written in 1943 at the request of Dennis Brain, then-principal horn of the Royal Air Force Orchestra, who premiered the piece with Britten’s life partner, Peter Pears (tenor).
"Acting as both the ECSO and the U.S. Coast Guard Band principal horn, Matthew Muehl-Miller is the horn soloist and will be joined by tenor Gene Stenger," Bailey said in an email. "Six of the eight movements (the first and last are horn solos) are set to texts by English poets: Charles Cotton; Alfred, Lord Tennyson; William Blake; an anonymous 15th-century poet; Ben Johnson; and John Keats."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.