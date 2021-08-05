WESTERLY — Duke Robillard, the legendary guitarist who helped create Westerly's distinctive blues sound, will return with his band next week to the place where it all began.
Robillard, the much revered blues guitarist who founded Roomful of Blues with Al Copley back in 1967, will be back at the Knick on Aug. 13, and said he's looking forward to coming home to share some new music and new musicians.
"It's going to be really fun," Robillard said earlier this week on the phone from his home in Pawtucket. "We're going to play a lot of dance music ... and I know they love to dance at the Knick."
The two-time Grammy nominee, multi Blues Music Award-winning guitarist and Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inductee said he's not only excited to be coming back to the Knick for his first post-COVID show, but to share tunes from his newest album, "Swingin' Again," which he recorded with jazz tenor saxophonist Scott Hamilton earlier this year and includes the talents of Sugar Ray Norcia, Jon-Eeik Kellso, Sunny Crownover and Tim Ray.
"And we have a new singer too," Robillard added. "Chris Cote ... he's from Boston and he's fabulous."
Cote joined Robillard on his 2019 album, "Ear Worms," along with all-stars Dave Howard, Julie Grant, Sunny Crownover, Mark Cutler and Klem Klimek.
"And I'll sing a few classics too," said Robillard. "It'll be fresh and new."
Robillard, called "one of the most stylish guitarists on the planet as well as one of its foremost musicologists" by Marty Gunther in Blues Blast Magazine, said he also plans to play some numbers from his upcoming album, which includes Kim Wilson, John Hammond, Sugar Ray, Sue Foley and Michelle Wilson.
"It'll be good to be back at the Knick," added Robillard, who has toured as a guitarist with Tom Waits and the Fabulous Thunderbirds and recorded with the likes of Bob Dylan, Ruth Brown, Jay McShann, Pinetop Perkins, Kim Wilson, Jimmy Witherspoon, Rosco Gordon and Maria Muldaur.
Visit knickmusic.com for more information.
