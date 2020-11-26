FALL RIVER — Blues lovers should be thrilled to know they can keep a cherished Thanksgiving tradition of yore moving forward by attending a Roomful of Blues concert — albeit from their living rooms.
Fall River's Narrows Center for the Arts is offering a series of Friday night live stream concerts, beginning this week with Roomful of Blues. The great Duke Robillard will perform the following Friday and will be joined by members of the original Roomful of Blues horns and guest vocalists Chris Cote and Michelle Willson. Duke's show will also be a record release party for his new record, "Blues Bash."
Robillard said "Blues Bash" is "Packed with plenty of bright sounding Fender guitar á la Ike Turner, Lefty Bates, etc. ... good listening or dancing record like the blues records I bought when I was a kid ... straight-ahead '50s style blues and R&B."
Basically, he said, "it's a blues party album ... stellar horn sections (including one that reunites him with many members of the original Roomful of Blues horns,) searing guitar and organ solos, boogie woogie piano and guest vocalists."
Roomful, who for years performed at Westerly's famed Knickerbocker Cafe on Thanksgiving weekend, currently consists of an eight-piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon. Singer Phil Pemberton, known for his "sweet and soulful vocals" joins bassist John Turner, trumpeter Carl Gerhard, drummer Chris Anzalone, keyboardist Rusty Scott, baritone and tenor saxophonist Alek Razdan, and tenor and alto saxophonist Rich Lataille, adding a new dimension to the jazzy, jump-blues musical roots Roomful is known for.
Concerts will be streamed live every Friday night beginning at 8 p.m. on the center's YouTube channel. The shows are free to watch, but donations are appreciated and will be split 50/50 between the Narrows Center and the artist/artists performing that evening. Donations can be made via PayPal or Venmo at @Narrows-Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.