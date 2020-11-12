RICHMOND — Area residents will soon have a bright new holiday attraction at the Wawaloam Campground at 510 Gardiner Road.
After months of planning, the Rhode Island Holiday Light Show is set to open next Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m.
The show will feature dozens of never-before-seen displays, according to organizers, some towering as tall as three stories, and spanning more than 50 feet in length.
Ticketholders will be able to drive through the show, which organizers say is approximately a mile long and should take about 25 minutes to see in its entirety.
“We are happy to present a new Rhode Island tradition and look forward to bringing the joy of the holidays to everyone with our festive holiday light displays,” said Andrew Adams, COO at BOLD Media, the parent company operating the event in Richmond. “This holiday season we plan on bringing tens of thousands of people into Richmond, and while they’re here they will shop and dine throughout the town.”
In a year full of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added, the Rhode Island Holiday Holiday Light Show is here to "save the magic of the holiday season."
Guests can enjoy the entire light performance from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles, Adams said.
"The incredible light displays will also be synchronized with holiday music broadcast over the FM radio in each patron’s vehicle," he said. "With the Rhode Island Holiday Light Show being the only light show in the state with synchronized music, this is a holiday tradition you won't want to miss."
The Rhode Island Holiday Light Show is the only drive-through holiday light spectacular in Rhode Island, he said.
The light show is scheduled to remain open on select dates through Dec. 30. A full schedule for the show is available online at RhodeIslandLightShow.com.
Tickets are $23 per carload and are on sale now at RhodeIslandLightShow.com. Tickets purchased online will be valid any day the show is open. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25, although availability is not guaranteed.
