STONINGTON — Cellist Octavie Dostaler-Lalonde and pianist Artem Belogurov — long celebrated for their impassioned evocation of 19th-century music making — will perform together Saturday at La Grua Center at "Music Matters: Gottschalk and Saint-Saëns."
For their latest return to Stonington, the duo has "put together a fascinating contrast between two striking Romantic-era pianist-composers: Louis Moreau Gottschalk and Camille Saint-Saëns," according to the program notes. "The magnificent 1886 Chickering concert grand will reveal the symphonic colors and wealth of dynamic shadings in the Gottschalk solos. It will also be a noble partner to the cello in the St.-Saëns."
The program also notes that Gottschalk was North America's first pianist-composer.
The program will highlight "seductive soundscapes and a touching lyricism all but lost in our bustling modern era."
Dostaler-Lalonde, who performs on three continents in a wide variety of genres and styles, is also a researcher who gives lectures in universities around the world.
Belogurov has an extensive repertoire, ranging through four centuries of solo and chamber works. His interest in period performance leads him to historical keyboards, including clavichord, harpsichord and fortepianos spanning the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
