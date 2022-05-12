WESTERLY — Bestselling crime novelist Don Winslow — the man Esquire magazine called "One of the best thriller writers on the planet" — will be in Westerly Saturday to talk about his newest book, "City on Fire."
Set in Rhode Island, "City on Fire" — an epic crime saga about the Irish and Italian crime syndicates in America during the 1980s and 1990s — was inspired by Homer's "Iliad."
"I love Westerly," said the author of 22 acclaimed international bestsellers, including the New York Times bestsellers "The Force" and "The Border." "I'm in Westerly all the time."
Winslow, who grew up in South Kingstown, lives in California, and spends part of each year up in the Matunuck area, was on the telephone from Philadelphia, one of the many stops on his 23-city tour, which will end in Santa Fe on May 21 following his stops in Rhode Island this weekend.
As he looked out his hotel room window at a statue of William Penn, Winslow talked about his new book — now No. 3 on the New York Times bestseller list for hardcover fiction — his mother, his past, his decision to retire from writing to focus on politics and advocacy work, and Danny Ryan, the main character in "City on Fire."
Danny starts out life as a fisherman, Winslow explained. He's a longshoreman who marries the daughter of an Irish mob boss and gets dragged into a war between the Irish and the Italians, a war that will destroy an alliance and set a city on fire.
"People will recognize a lot of the places I write about," he said about the book, which opens on Goshen Beach, Rhode Island, in August of 1986, not far from "the little cottages across the road" ... "so close to each other you can hear your neighbor sneeze, or lean out the window to borrow something from the kitchen."
If that sounds a little like Roy Carpenter's Beach, it could be due to the fact that Winslow, a South Kingstown High School graduate, is pretty familiar with Matunuck, the area where he spent much of his childhood.
Winslow's mother, the late Ottis Mary Winslow, was a longtime assistant librarian at Robert Beverly Hale Library and served as house manager at Theatre-by-the-Sea for more than 25 years.
"She was a familiar face in the lobby," he said, "and she was always nicely dressed. If you went to the theater you probably saw her."
"She was from New Orleans," he said, adding with a laugh, "I make my red beans and rice every Monday night."
It is from his mom that he got his love of books and storytelling, he has said.
"City on Fire," which has been praised by Stephen King ("Only one word for this book — superb") is part of a trilogy that includes "City of Dreams" and "City in Ashes." Sony and Elizabeth Gabler's 3000 Pictures acquired the film rights for the books for a "mid-seven-figure purchase price."
Winslow, who left Rhode Island to study journalism at the University of Nebraska when he was a 17-year-old, ended up earning a degree in African Studies and traveling — to southern Africa, California, Idaho and Montana before moving to New York City to become a writer. He worked as a movie theater manager and private investigator, got a master’s degree in military history and intended to go into the Foreign Service, but instead joined a friend’s photographic safari firm in Kenya. He led trips there as well as hiking expeditions in southwestern China, and later directed Shakespeare productions during summers in Oxford, England.
While bouncing back and forth between Asia, Africa, Europe and America, Winslow wrote his first novel, "A Cool Breeze on the Underground," which was nominated for an Edgar Award. With a wife and young son, Winslow went back to investigative work, mostly in California, where he and his family lived in hotels for almost three years as he worked cases and became a trial consultant. A film and publishing deal for his novel "The Death and Life of Bobby Z" allowed him to become a full-time writer and settle in California, the setting for many of his books.
Winslow said he decided to retire from writing to do his part to save democracy.
"Democracy is in the middle of an existential crisis, he said. "We're in the middle of some rough times."
"I think it's time for me to get off this stage," Winslow told Geoff Bennet recently in an interview for PBS Weekend. "We're in an existential crisis for democracy around the world ... but particularly here at home, and I started feeling that way, and not coincidentally, around 2016.
"I don't think we're out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination," he added. "I think this is going to be a fight. It's a fight we have to win and I wanted to devote more time and energy to that fight."
