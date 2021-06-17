MYSTIC — Juneteenth — the celebration that marks the end of slavery in the United States, when, on June 19, 1865, Union soldiers delivered the news to Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War was over and enslaved African-Americans were free — will be celebrated locally by the Stonington Historical Society and by Mystic Seaport Museum.
On Saturday morning at 10, the society will sponsor a hike with Professor Nancy Steenburg and Elizabeth Kading to the Venture Smith home site on Barn Island, and the museum has planned a two-hour program that begins Saturday at 3 p.m. to increase awareness and highlight the roles that we all can play to dismantle racism.
Venture Smith was kidnapped as a young boy in Africa and sold into slavery in the early 18th-century. He was later brought to New England, and after decades of enslavement, he bought his freedom in 1765. In 1798, as an elderly man, he dictated his life experiences, which were printed in The Bee of New London.
An exhibition about the life of Venture Smith is currently on display at the Stonington Historical Society's Lighthouse Museum.
The museum, meanwhile, has collaborated with Discovering Amistad for its Juneteenth celebration, which will be held on the museum grounds. Amistad, the 128-foot flagship of the State of Connecticut, is currently on display at the museum’s waterfront.
The celebration will include a West Africfdan drum call, live music, a panel discussion, a "Harambee" reflection, in which people will have an opportunity to reflect on how they could become agents of change for racial and social justice, and tours of the schooner Amistad.
"Juneteenth is a day to reflect on the struggles and triumphs of the African-American community, both historically and in the present day," said Paula Mann-Agnew, executive director of Discovering Amistad in a statement. "It’s a day to recommit ourselves to addressing racism and promoting social justice."
Texas was the last state to be informed that slavery had been abolished, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
The Seaport program begins at 3 p.m. Admission to the museum is free after 2:30 p.m. for those attending the event. Guests are asked to identify themselves at the gate to facilitate entry.
For information about the Stonington Historical Society, or to register for the hike to the Venture Smith Homestead, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
For information about the program at the museum, visit https://www.discoveringamistad.org/news-events/2021-juneteenth.
