WESTERLY — Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter will get a helping hand (or is that a helping guitar?) from local musician Matt Anderson Monday at the United as the two musicians attempt to break the world record for the fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states.
On Saturday, Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are scheduled to do two concerts: one in Maryland and one in Pennsylvania. The next day they move on to Montauk, N.Y., and on Monday they will pull up in Westerly for a show at the United.
It’s all part of their “See It All American Tour.” From Saturday's beginning to the end on Sept. 22, when they finish up in California, they will have played every night, without taking one day off.
Why? Well, they’re trying to break the world record for the fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states. The record is 50 days. They plan on shaving one day off.
Yes, Allman descends from rock royalty. He is Gregg’s son. A Blues Music Award-winning singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer, Devon Allman has appeared at the world’s biggest festivals and co-founded the supergroups Royal Southern Brotherhood and The Allman Betts Band, amassing a recording catalog of 11 albums.
Frankenreiter, however, who has performed locally on a number of occasions, including at the Jonathan Edwards Winery, is no second fiddle. For nearly four decades, he has been traveling the globe, first as a professional surfer and now as a musician. With over a dozen albums under his belt, Frankenreiter has worked it on the touring trail worldwide for three decades, entertaining audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics and soulful delivery.
The two longtime buddies will perform a collaborative set with a four-piece backing band, and they'll be joined nightly by rotating support acts. In Westerly, Matt Anderson will open.
“I’ve had this idea in my back pocket for the better part of a decade,” said Allman. “Fifty shows in the fifty United States in fifty days. I think growing up reading the World Record books, it’s just always been a fantasy to go after a world record."
While the undertaking will be "really difficult," he said, it will also be "very rewarding."
"I really found the perfect co-conspirator in Donavon Frankenreiter," he added. "We have been jamming together for years now and are quite simpatico … he is the perfect Evel to my Knievel.”
“There’s no better way to see it all but by playing all fifty states in under fifty days and I couldn’t think of a better friend to do something this crazy with,” added Frankenreiter. “I first met Devon on the Allman Family Revival Tour and we always talked about doing something together.
"One morning, Devon called me and said he had this crazy idea about breaking a world record," Frankenreiter continued. "As soon as he said fifty shows in fifty states under fifty days, I said, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ And now, a year later, we are ready to see it all … or at least attempt to see it all!”
To commemorate this special occasion, the two multi-talented artists just released a collaborative EP, "Rollers," on June 23 that will serve as the soundtrack for the tour. The six-song collection, produced by Luther Dickinson of the multiple Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars and available via Allman’s Create Records, features the previously released singles “Calling All You Riders” and “See It All” as well as a guest appearance from Maggie Rose on the new track “We Belong.”
The pair plans to wrap up the tour "with hopeful celebrations" at BeachLife Ranch, the coastal country SoCal festival co-founded by Frankenreiter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.