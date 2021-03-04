MYSTIC — Delicious Discussions, the popular author luncheon series once held at Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse, has gone virtual.
Next Thursday, author Marie Bostwick will celebrate the debut of her new novel, "The Restoration of Celia Fairchild," at a virtual author luncheon sponsored by Otis Library in Norwich and Savoy/Bank Square Books.
Tickets are $30 and will include access to the virtual author talk, a paperback copy of "The Restoration of Celia Fairchild," and a $15 gift certificate to La Stella in Norwich.
"We’re excited to take this event series virtual, and have it benefit not just the library and bookstore, but also local restaurants that have experienced the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses," said Anastasia Soroko, events manager for Savoy Bookshop and Bank Square Books.
Soroko said readers interested in attending the author talk, but are not local, can purchase an $18 "Book-only" ticket to attend.
For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/136856785329.
