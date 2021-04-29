WESTERLY — While Deborah Goodrich Royce was busy writing her first novel, the plot for the second made an unexpected appearance.
"It just came into my head," said Royce, whose second book, "Ruby Falls," will be released next week. "The first two chapters sort of downloaded into my brain."
On Tuesday, Royce, whose first book, "Finding Mrs. Ford," debuted in 2019, will discuss her new book during a virtual author event with acclaimed thriller writer Kimberly Belle arranged by Savoy Bookshop and Café to celebrate the release of "Ruby Falls."
"I had a lot of fun writing this book," said Royce. "If you like Daphne du Maurier's 'Rebecca,' and the idea of a damsel in distress, you'll like 'Ruby Falls.'"
"It wasn't the book I was planning," said Royce as she described how a frightened little girl named Ruby turned into her new thriller.
"It all starts in 1968 in a tourist attraction in the black underground," said Royce, "when a tour guide is giving a speech in a dark cave in Tennessee."
Little Ruby, a terrified 6-year-old, is clasping her father's hand as they listen to the tour guide. Suddenly, her little hand slips from her father's, the lights come on and her father is nowhere to be see.
"He has disappeared," said Royce. "They take her to the gift shop, place her on a bench, call the police ... but they don't find the father."
Fast-forward 20 years and we see that little Ruby has become a soap opera star named Eleanor Russell. Royce, who once played the role of Silver Kane on the long-running daytime soap opera "All My Children," said that's not the only nod to her real life that shows up in "Ruby Falls," a book described as "a chilling psychological thriller," akin to "The Silent Patient."
Royce's own mother’s best friend was murdered, she said, a mystery that remains unsolved.
"When you have a violent crime like that, it affects you," she said. "It affects the family ... that is what I wanted to explore ... how acts of violence affect everyone involved."
Royce said writers like Dennis Lehane, Dominick Dunne and Michelle McNamara have explored similar themes.
Back in "Ruby Falls," when Eleanor gets fired — under dubious circumstances — she flees to Europe, then meets and marries a glamorous stranger named Orlando Montague.
"Don't you just love that name?" asks Royce with a laugh. "It's so gothic."
Eleanor and Orlando move to Los Angeles to start their life together. Soon, she is cast in her dream role — the lead in a remake of "Rebecca." While she immerses herself in her work, she notices her husband's personality slowly change.
"It's sort of an homage to Daphne du Maurier and to 'Rebecca,'" said Royce.
Praise has already been pouring in for the book author Kris Frieswick described as "a psychological tour-de-force that grabs you on page one and doesn’t let you go until the end."
"Ruby Falls" has been named one of the 20 most riveting books of spring 2021 by Veranda Magazine, while "Kirkus Reviews" writes "Royce’s prose is taut and propulsive," and "Ruby Falls" is an "enjoyable pastiche with plenty of twists and turns."
Royce has a number of other speaking engagements on her schedule, including a May 13 event at the Westerly Public Library, a May 19 event with the Women's Club of South County, a June 13 talk at the Stonington Free Library and a June 24 fundraising event for Literacy Volunteers of Washington County with author Luanne Rice.
For a full schedule, visit deborahgoodrichroyce.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.