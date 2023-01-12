A day after she was interviewed by CNN's Chloe Melas about her new thriller, "Reef Road," author Deborah Goodrich Royce was on the telephone from her hotel room preparing for an event at the Writer’s Block Bookstore in Winter Park, Fla.
The event is one of many Royce has on her schedule before — and after — the Jan. 21 official book launch at Westerly's United Theatre, which is a fundraiser for the WARM Center and will feature Royce in conversation with popular local writer Luanne Rice.
It's a "robust schedule," Royce said with a small laugh. "We're headed north to south and east to west."
Indeed, Royce's "Reef Road" book tour has her zigzagging the country from Florida to Connecticut, and South Carolina to California, with plenty of stops in between.
But it was the Westerly event that Royce wanted to discuss — along with her new book and her interview with CNN, which was introduced by Jim Acosta, the network's chief domestic correspondent. Acosta had been discussing the recent hubbub surrounding "Spare," Prince Harry's tell-all tempest of a book, when he turned to Melas.
"There's another book that comes out this week that's getting a lot of buzz, especially at a time when the country is fascinated with true crime stories," Acosta said to Melas. "Why don't you tell us about it?"
Melas, who covers entertainment and Hollywood for the network, went on to interview Royce, who explained that her book is based on a true story, one with a personal connection, that took place in Pittsburgh in 1948.
"I think it was so interesting that Jim Acosta, from the news side, included it," said Royce. "I think it does have something to do with all the interest in the Idaho murders.
"I think people are obsessed with true crime and crimes like the Idaho murders because often we wonder if something like that could happen to us," she said.
Royce went on to explain that it was her mother's best friend who was murdered in Pittsburgh in 1948. It was a "horrible murder," she said, one that had a profound effect on her mother, and therefore, on a young Deborah.
"It affected my mother," she said, "and it affected me."
"Reef Road," Royce's third book, begins when a severed hand washes ashore in Palm Beach, Fla., and the lives of two women — a lonely writer obsessed with the unsolved murder of her mother's best friend and a panicked wife whose husband has disappeared with their children — collide as the world shutters during the pandemic lockdown of 2020.
The young woman's life seems perfect until her family goes missing. The writer lives alone with her dog and collects arcane murder statistics.
"What each of them stands to lose as they sneak around the do-not-enter tape blocking Reef Road Beach is exposed by the steady tightening of the cincture encircling them," reads a blurb about the book, which is already garnering praise from critics.
Rice, who will join Royce at the United event, called Reef Road "magnificent" and Royce "a master of setting."
Royce writes "with a brilliant understanding of the mystery and occasional grace of trauma," said Rice, the New York Times bestselling author of 34 novels.
"I was thrilled when Deborah sent me galleys of 'Reef Road,'" said Rice in an email. "I read it straight through without stopping.
"I know Deborah poured so much of herself, and her family history, into the novel, and it makes for an incredibly compelling story," she added. "I can't wait to speak with her at the United Theatre, and to hear her secrets and inside stories about the murder at the center of 'Reef Road.'"
"On one hand it's a page-turner," said Royce, "but it also has a contemplative theme."
Royce said while researching the gruesome murder that so affected her life and her mother's life, she became fascinated with something called "inherited family trauma" or "unhealed generational scars."
"There's research that says we can carry the emotional traumas of our parents and grandparents," she said, referring to the work of psychologist Mark Wolynn, who posits that we can "inherit the residue from traumatic events that have taken place in our family."
"That's a heavy load," said Royce. "It's too much to carry."
The good news, she said, is that there are now strategies and exercises to help people heal from inherited trauma.
"We can sit quietly and symbolically hand it back," she said.
Fans of Royce's other works of fiction — "Finding Mrs. Ford" and "Ruby Falls" — can rest assured she's included her signature plot twists in "Reef Road."
"You know how I love my plot twists," she added with a laugh.
Royce said readers can keep abreast of her book appearances on her Instagram account and her website, https://deborahgoodrichroyce.com/
