PROVIDENCE — High school juniors and seniors are invited to participate in a writing competition that could reward them with a $10,000 scholarship.
The fourth annual 'Dear Evan Hansen' College Essay Contest invites students to describe their experiences with or ideas about "reinvention" in a college-application-style essay.
The 'Dear Evan Hansen' Essay Contest aligns with the Common Application guidelines, the undergraduate college admission application that students may use to apply to any of more than 700 member colleges and universities throughout the United States and internationally.
The musical, onstage at the Providence Performing Arts Center through April 10, explores the theme of reinvention across generations — for young people coming of age, and for the adults in their lives who are still figuring themselves out, as well.
As Heidi Hansen says to her son, Evan, “College is going to be so great for you … how many times in life do you get the chance to just … start all over again?”
The essays, which should be no longer than 650 words, will be selected through an "extensive adjudication process" led by a cross-industry panel of professionals, according to an announcement.
Sponsored by Stacey Mindich, lead producer of the "Dear Evan Hansen" Broadway Education Alliance and Gotham Writers Workshop, the writing challenge "recognizes excellence in storytelling."
Submissions must be received by the contest administrator, Gotham Writers Workshop, by Monday, May 9, at 11:59 p.m. For contest rules and submission guidelines, visit https://v2.writingclasses.com/contests/you-will-be-found-college-essay-writing-challenge-2022.
Tickets are available at ppacri.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
