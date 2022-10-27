WESTERLY — Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, composer and educator Jeff Coffin, who played with the genre-defying Bela Fleck & the Flecktones and has been a member of the legendary U.S. rock group Dave Matthews Band for 14 years, will perform Friday at the United Theatre along with an all-star trio.
The trio — which includes, Coffin, bassist Viktor Krauss (who has played with Robert Plant, Bill Frisell and James Taylor), and drummer and percussionist Jordan Perlson (of Matisyahu, Becca Stevens and Snarky Puppy fame) — sprang from a series of COVID-era jams in their hometown of Nashville.
The trio will be joined by Leo Genovese (who has played with Esperanza Spalding and Jack DeJohnette).
Known for his musical passion, his deep commitment to music education, and his continued dedication to improvisational music, Coffin fronts numerous groups when not touring and has released 20-plus solo recordings on Ear Up Records, his own critically acclaimed record label.
A Yamaha Performing Artist and clinician, Coffin teaches improvisation at Vanderbilt University, has written a number of music books, a children’s book, and is a Boston Sax Shop Ambassador.
His most recent release, "Between Dreaming And Joy," while anchored in spontaneity, captures Coffin’s inclination to transcend genre, according to his management team. The record features eight bassists, six drummers, five guitar players, four keyboardists, a set of Middle Eastern frame drums, Brazilian percussion, Moroccan vocals, a turntable artist, multiple horns, an ice cream truck, a Hungarian Tarogato and an African Ngoni.
The album, which opens with the spirited fusion track “Vinnie the Crow”, includes a tribute to the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, called “Ruthie,” which includes Kris Myers playing drums as well as a cowbell. The album-closing “Bird & Magic" finds Coffin at one point playing a Coca-Cola bottle as a sound device.
Coffin closes with a flute performance on the groove-infused “Bird & Magic,” a masterclass in nuance.
“I felt like I was alternating between dreaming and joy," Coffin said after finishing the album. "These incredible spirits were all there with me as we found our way forward, together from different places.”
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
