WESTERLY — Joseph Luzzi will share a big secret when he comes home this weekend.
Luzzi, a Westerly native and Westerly High School graduate, will give a talk to members of the Westerly Dante Society Saturday and plans to discuss his most recent book, "Boticelli's Secret: The Lost Drawings and the Rediscovery of the Renaissance."
The book explains not only how the Renaissance came to life, but also how Botticelli’s art helped bring it about — and, most importantly, "why we need the Renaissance and all that it stands for today."
The youngest son of Pasquale and Yolanda Luzzi, Luzzi grew up in the Oak Street neighborhood, and was the first of his parents' four children to be born in the United States. He was named "Cittadino Onorario" or "Honorary Citizen," of Acri, Calabria, in 2017.
A faculty member in Italian studies at Bard College where he is a professor of comparative literature, Luzzi was a recent Wallace Fellow at Harvard’s Villa I Tatti, where he was writing a cultural history of Dante’s "Divine Comedy," which will be published by Princeton University Press.
Luzzi is the author of a number of other books, including "Romantic Europe and the Ghost of Italy," which received the Modern Language Association's Scaglione Prize for Italian Studies; "A Cinema of Poetry: Aesthetics of the Italian Art Film," a finalist for the “The Bridge Book” Award; "My Two Italies," a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice; and "In a Dark Wood: What Dante Taught Me About Grief, Healing, and the Mysteries of Love," which has been translated into Italian, German, and Korean.
The new book, which was described by author Stephen Greenblatt as "a riveting search for buried treasure," tells the story of Sandro Botticelli, a painter of humble origin, who, some 500 years ago "created works of unearthly beauty."
A star of Florence’s art world, Botticelli was commissioned by a member of the city’s powerful Medici family to execute a near-impossible project: to illustrate all 100 cantos of "The Divine Comedy" by Dante Alighieri, the ultimate visual homage to that “divine” poet.
This sparked a gripping encounter between poet and artist, Luzzi writes, "between the religious and the secular, between the earthly and the evanescent, recorded in exquisite drawings by Botticelli that now enchant audiences worldwide."
Yet after a lifetime of creating masterpieces including Primavera and The Birth of Venus, Botticelli declined into poverty and obscurity. His Dante project remained unfinished. Then the drawings vanished for more than 400 years. The once-famous Botticelli himself was forgotten.
Then came the 19th-century rediscovery of Botticelli’s Dante drawings which brought scholars and art lovers to their knees. Luzzi writes, "this work embodied everything the Renaissance had come to mean." From Botticelli’s metaphorical rise from the dead in Victorian England to the emergence of eagle-eyed connoisseurs like Bernard Berenson and Herbert Horne in the early 20th century, and even the rescue of precious art during World War II and the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the posthumous story of Botticelli’s Dante drawings is, if anything, even more dramatic than their creation.
A combination of artistic detective story and rich intellectual history, author Ross King described "Botticelli’s Secret" as "Luzzi’s best book yet, full of intimate and personal insights into the masters and masterpieces of Renaissance Italy and told with his unique blend of scholarship and superb storytelling."
Luzzi is the founder of DeepRead, an education and consulting program that is redefining corporate education by teaching strategies for leadership, decision-making, innovation, and creativity through literature, history, art, and philosophy. A sought-after speaker, Luzzi has presented worldwide on literature, art, film, and the power of the humanities for the business world.
He also recently established the Virtual Film Club, which will hold its first meeting on Nov. 15 to discuss Luchino Visconti's breathtaking film "The Leopard." The club was created to "bring you inside some of the world's greatest films, with a presentation and discussion that will help you understand and appreciate the themes and techniques of cinematic masterpieces," Luzzi writes on the club's website. To register or learn more, visit josephluzzi.com/.
