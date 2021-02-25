NEWPORT — Island Moving Company, Newport’s classically trained contemporary ballet company, has announced that "TOGETHER IN THIS DREAM — Dancing Through the Digital Divide," will be the spring repertory production.
The program will feature two world premiere works: "Skeleton Crew," from Associate Artistic Director Danielle Genest, and "Steady Grip," a new work by guest choreographer Mark Harootian.
Genest will also set a previous work, "Venus and a Crescent Moon," on the company stage for the first time. Rounding out the program will be restaged works from Colin Conor, Rodney Rivera and Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen.
The program will be curated by Ohlsen and Genest, who said, "the works selected for this evening represent not only lush choreography and the athletic dancing that IMC is noted for, but also compelling and evocative insights and connections into our common human experience."
"Combined with IMC’s hallmark use of intimate staging, superb dancing, and now our use of digital platforms, audience members will be exhilarated by the performance," added Ohlsen.
“These productions demonstrate IMC’s resiliency and ongoing effort to provide the highest level of artistry, safety, and convenience for our patrons during the pandemic,” said Executive Director Peter Bramante. “As the country and Rhode Island emerge from COVID restrictions and work toward a future where it will be safe once again to convene audiences, IMC will continue to evaluate and evolve its community programs.”
"'TOGETHER IN THIS DREAM- Dancing Through the Digital Divide' will provide IMC audiences with the thrill of attending live performance from wherever they choose, adding to our patrons' comfort and safety,” said Ohlsen.
The hour-long live streams will engage creative conversations with artists and audience members immediately following the performances on each of the evenings. The performances are part of an ongoing partnership between IMC and Newport Congregational Church.
Live streaming performances are scheduled for March 5 and 6 at 7:30 pm, and recorded encore performances will be made available through On Demand streaming starting March 11. Tickets for the live and On Demand productions are on sale at $35 and $20 at www.Islandmovinco.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.