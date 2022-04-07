WESTERLY — From New London to Stonington to Westerly, music-lovers have some intriguing choices in the live music department, beginning with tonight's performance at the United with the Milk Carton Kids.
On Friday, blues singer Dana Fuchs — whose powerful voice has been compared to that of Janis Joplin, Otis Redding and Mick Jagger — will join forces with the Knickerbocker All Stars at the Knickerbocker Music Center to share her brand of Southern rock-soul-roots-blues music during her debut Knick performance.
A few YouTube videos of Fuchs' performances — including one of her belting out Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" — have been posted on the Knick's website, for those interested in a preview of the show.
Fuchs is also an actor who performed as Sadie in the 2007 film, "Across the Universe," a music film nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globe Awards.
The Knickerbocker All Stars, of course, are blues musicians who have been in the business for decades and have played with such notable performers as Freddie King, Robert Cray, the Fabulous Thunderbirds and Roomful of Blues. The All Stars will be performing their first show since they joined the Chorus of Westerly last fall at the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park.
Then, on Saturday night, an indie rock 'n' roll band with a distinct Westerly flavor will take to the Knick stage. The Molly Maguires — an indie rock 'n' roll band whose members include Westerly native and Westerly High School grad JJ Sorensen and his fellow Westerly native and lifelong friend guitarist Laura Dowding — will be joined by Big Lux, the "larger-than-life musician" who has been dominating stages around New England over the last few years.
A well-known local figure, Big Lux — also known as Kevin Lowther — plays the violin like nobody's business. His music reflects the classical training of his youth blended with hip-hop, bluegrass, jazz, and his own personal touch. Known for presenting an "experience" more than a "show," Big Lux delivers a musical performance you can feel.
Sorensen said he began conceptualizing and writing music for the Molly Maguires when he was a student at Framingham State University. When he met vocalist Meghan Earle, the two formed the first edition of the band. The Molly Maguires have been growing, changing, moving, performing and recording ever since.
Their debut album, "Public Enemies," was released in 2020 "to widespread acclaim, and frequent airplay on college and indie radio."
For more information, visit knickmusic.com.
