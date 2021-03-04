STONINGTON — Dan Chiasson, noted author and poetry critic for The New Yorker will be the next guest at Studio 107, a new initiative launched by James Merrill House created to mark the 25th anniversary of its Writer-in-Residence program.
An innovative interview series, Studio 107 will feature former Merrill writers talking about their recently published works. Studio 107 kicked off earlier this month with O. Henry Award-winning storyteller and novelist Caoilinn Hughes. Last week, mystery novelist and bestselling children's author Ivy Pochoda was the guest. Chiasson will be the guest on Monday at 5 p.m.
"Since 1995, the James Merrill House has been privileged to host readings and lectures by some of the finest writers in the world," said Randy Bean, co-chair of the Merrill House Committee. "Now, as we look ahead to our next 25 years, we are excited to expand the audience for these distinguished authors."
Kirstin Valdez Quade will be the guest on March 14 and on May 1, the annual Merrill Lecture will take place with novelist and Booker Prize winner Marlon James.
Programs and interviews are available on James Merrill House Facebook and YouTube channels. For full schedule of events visit the James Merrill House website at www.jamesmerrillhouse.org/events.
For more information, send email to bergin.jmh@gmail.com
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
