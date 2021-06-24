WESTERLY — Flock Theatre will celebrate its 27th anniversary of summer theatre with free performances of "Cyrano De Bergerac" in Wilcox Park and on the Mitchell College Red Barn Lawn.
Derron Wood and Victor Chiburis will direct the show, which stars Eric Michealien as Cyrano, Julie Butters as Roxanne, Peter Yackovetsky as Christian, Christie Williams as De Guiche, Mike Stankov as Le Bret, Geoff Leatham as Ragueneau and Linda Loy as The Duenna. Stage manager is Kristen Rowe and costumes are by Laura Galgowski.
The translation, by Brian Hooker, is the same one that was used in the 1950 film version starring José Ferrer, according to Chiburis, who is also the theater's artistic associate. The play, widely-known yet seldom seen, tells the epic tale of Cyrano de Bergerac, a remarkable French swordsman and gifted poet in the time of musketeers. Despite his dashing qualities, Cyrano’s large, protruding nose prevents him from wooing his one true love, the intellectual and beautiful Roxane. When Roxane falls for the young and handsome, yet ineloquent, Christian, Cyrano and Christian strike a deal to woo her using Cyrano’s words and Christian’s good looks. War looms over France though, and soon the men are called to the front. The lovers’ future becomes uncertain.
"'Cyrano De Bergerac' is a hidden gem of theater concerning dashing heroics and inner/outer beauty," said Chiburis. "It might just become one of your new favorite plays."
The play will be presented at Wilcox Park Thursdays through Sundays from June 24-27 and July 1-3 with no performance on July 4. Performances are free to the public and begin at 7 p.m.
Flock will stage the play on the Red Barn Lawn at Mitchell College later in July.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
