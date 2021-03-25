WESTERLY — Fans of crime tales take note: Tori Telfer, the acclaimed author of "Lady Killers:Deadly Women Throughout History," will be in conversation with a true true-crime fanatic this Saturday at 2 p.m. via Zoom.
Telfer, whose latest book is, "Confident Women, Swindlers, Grifters and Shapeshifters of the Feminine Persuasion," will be in conversation with Rebekah Sebastian, the creator and host of an interview-format podcast called "DIE-ALOGUE: A True Crime Conversation."
Telfer's new book, a series of vignettes, has been described as "a thoroughly entertaining and darkly humorous roundup of history’s notorious but often forgotten female con artists and their bold, outrageous scams."
Anastasia Soroko, the event and marketing manager for Savoy Bookshop & Café and Bank Square Books, the book stores sponsoring the event, said the book is so readable, she had to make herself stop after reading one of the short stories.
"I just want to be able to savor the book," she said.
From Elizabeth Holmes and Anna Delvey to Frank Abagnale and Charles Ponzi, audacious scams and charismatic scammers continue to intrigue us as a culture. As Telfer reports, the art of the con has a long and venerable tradition, and its female practitioners are some of the best — or worst.
Among the stories Telfer tells is the one about Jeanne de Saint-Rémy, who, in Paris during the 1700s, scammed the royal jewelers out of a necklace made from 647 diamonds by pretending she was best friends with Queen Marie Antoinette.
Then there are sisters Kate and Maggie Fox, who, in the mid-1800s, began pretending they could speak to spirits and accidentally started a religious movement that was soon crawling with female con artists. Then there's the woman who called herself Loreta Janeta Velasquez who claimed to be a soldier and convinced people she worked for the Confederacy — or the Union, depending on whom she was talking to.
And how about Cassie Chadwick, who forged paperwork and got banks to loan her upwards of $40,000 by telling people she was Andrew Carnegie’s illegitimate daughter. Or the woman named Margaret Lydia Burton, who, in the 1900s, embezzled money all over the country and stole upwards of 40 prized show dogs. Then, there's the teenager named Roxie Ann Rice who scammed the entire NFL.
Since the death of the Romanovs, Telfer said, women claiming to be Anastasia have been selling their stories to magazines.
And what about today, Telfer asks?
"Spoiler alert: These 'artists' are still conning."
The book asks the provocative question: Where does chutzpah intersect with a uniquely female pathology — and how were these notorious women able to so spectacularly dupe and swindle their victims?
Telfer is also the host of the podcasts "Criminal Broads," "Why Women Kill: Truth, Lies, and Labels" and Red Flags."
Sebastian, a true-crime podcaster, said her love of true crime began at a young age when she used to watch "Cops" with her father. Her fascination with crime, and passion for criminal justice, continued for years, and Rebekah now channels this energy into her true-crime trivia show and weekly podcast where she interviews important voices in the true-crime space about important themes around the genre like trauma, race, abuse, and justice.
Sebastian has appeared at CrimeCon, True Crime Podcast Festival, and on Good Morning America and Oxygen.com, as well as the ID network.
The author event, sponsored by Savoy Bookshop and Café and Bank Square Books, is free, but registration is required to join the Zoom. For information, visit banksquarebooks.com
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
