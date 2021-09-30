RYANN DENECOUR, Chariho girls soccer, freshman: Denecour scored six goals in three Chariho victories. She had three in a win against Middletown. Through nine games she has 11 goals and 10 assists.

CARLEIGH O’KEEFE, Stonington girls soccer, junior: O’Keefe finished with a school record five assists in a 7-0 win against Griswold. The previous record of four was held by her coach Jennifer Solomon (1998) and Charity Schmitt (1999).

ZACK TUCK, Westerly football, junior: Tuck scored four touchdowns and rushed for 222 yards on just nine carries in a 50-12 Division II win against Rogers. Tuck scored on runs of 96, 27, 9 and 65 yards.

MATT PIERCE, Wheeler boys soccer, senior: Pierce scored five goals in a 5-3 win against Putnam in an ECC Division IV game. Pierce has scored 10 goals for the Lions.

