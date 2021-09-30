WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will host its annual "All Members’ Show" throughout the month of October.
Titled "Creating Joy," the show is designed to celebrate the gallery's diverse membership and the diversity of the beauty of October, according to Madeline Beaudry, an artist member.
"Diversity describes the beauty of October," Beaudry said in a statement. "Trees, having given their all for months, prepare for winter’s rest in one final riot of color, while sedum and hydrangeas are just reaching their peak.
"Some feathered friends flee for warmer climes while others return from harsher worlds to spend the darker months in the relative peace of Southern New England," she added. "It is a season of joy, harvest and celebration," the perfect time for the gallery to celebrate its diverse membership.
Visitors will find a wide variety of artwork during the show, Beaudry said, something to suit everyone’s taste. Traditional paintings, sculpture, abstracts, fiber arts, wood, clay, jewelry and more will be on display, she said, and, as always, the gallery shop will be filled with affordable small gifts and crafts created by the gallery artists.
October is also the month when the gallery will "begin anew" with the tradition of "offering education to the public" with "Paper-making," its first workshop of 2021.
In the class, Beaudry said, Patricia Cheyne, a mixed-media artist, "will guide participants in the exciting craft of hand-making paper."
"In this workshop participants will make personalized, hand-made paper that can be used in decorations, collage, prints, cards, writing paper, mixed-media art and even sculpture," Cheyne said.
Students will begin making sheets from pulp composed of cotton, recycled paper and plant materials, then move on to explore the "expressive qualities of paper through embedding, embossing and laminating methods."
"Participants will leave equipped with the knowledge to explore this exciting medium on their own," Cheyne said.
The class will take place in two sessions, Monday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fee is $80 for gallery members and $110 for non-members. The class will be outside, weather permitting, and will follow all CDC COVID recommendations.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
