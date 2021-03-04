WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will kick off March with a new exhibit called "Creating Joy: Breaking New Ground," and works from the featured artist, Melissa Verdier.
Verdier, a school teacher, works in a variety of mediums with an emphasis on landscape and figurative studies. Watching her father paint at his easel when she was a child, she said in a statement, was inspirational. Carrying the memory of wonderment she felt as a child, she said, has stayed with her and helps her with her teaching.
"During my art demonstrations in the classroom, I often observe the same look of amazement on my students," she said.
Verdier's works have been juried into many shows throughout Connecticut including Silvermine, Maritime Gallery at Mystic Seaport, Mystic Museum of Art, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, New Canaan Society for the Arts, and in New York with the Historical Society Museums of Pound Ridge and Bedford. She is an elected artist with Mystic Museum of Art, and her works are in private and corporate collections throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Artist Madeline Beaudry said the exhibit comes as "days and nights once again come into perfect balance, as wild winds announce the onset of unpredictable weather, and as the earth begins to crack and shift welcoming the joyful resurgence of life."
"While the world has recently been challenging all of us to try new things completely outside our comfort zones," she continued, "artists often find joy, and inspiration, in seeking new ways to use their creativity."
The show runs through March 28, Beaudry added. In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, she said, there will be no opening reception and no 2021 Regional Show. The gallery does plan to revive the Regional Show in 2022.
Also in keeping with the pandemic, the gallery is taking all necessary health precautions, following COVID-19 guidelines for cleaning, provision of hand sanitizer, mandatory use of facial masks, physical distancing between guests, and overall capacity in the gallery.
Art lovers and browsers are welcome to view the current show during the gallery’s new hours, Beaudry said, noting the new hours: Thursday to Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is located at 14 Railroad Avenue, Westerly. For more information, call 401-596-2221 or visit www.westerlyarts.com for information about shows and artists.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
