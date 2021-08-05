WESTERLY — Helen Roy and Lois Lawrence are the featured artists at this month's Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly exhibit, "Creating Joy — Look on the Light Side."
"A piece of artwork captures the look while the light allows the look to occur," said Maryann Stenson, an artist overseeing publicity for this month's show, in a statement describing the meaning of the show's title.
The word 'look,' she explained, means "an activity constantly taking place — to gaze, to stare, to peek, to judge, to reckon."
"Light," she continued, "makes 'look' possible by illuminating objects, surroundings and movements by either natural means via the sun and moon or by artificial means via the lamp light or fire light."
Roy, one of the featured artists, she continued, "recognizes that the first reaction to a piece of artwork is what is seen by the viewer."
Second, she added, "is what the viewer feels."
Roy chooses a combination of acrylic, oil and cold wax and oil to create works consisting of clean lines and geometric shapes or works consisting of abstract seascapes or non-representational pieces, Stenson said, and has also begun to create "colorful abstract and representative mobiles that dance in the breeze."
"Roy’s theme for her paintings and mobiles is called 'A Celebration of Color,'" Stenson said, "with her palette often dominated by the colors of a sunset over the ocean, especially blues, greens, yellow, corals, pinks and lavenders."
Roy often creates in a diptych or triptych format to encourage the viewer’s eye to flow from one canvas to another, she added.
Lawrence, who enjoys experimenting with both representational and abstract themes but gravitates most often to landscape, focuses on painting in acrylics, Stenson said, although more recently she has incorporated oils and watercolors into her work.
"In Lawrence’s representational work, especially, light and shadow reign supreme," she said. "Light dictates form, it brings a scene to life. Lawrence finds that focusing on light and shadow and the margins between them serves her well, whatever her subject."
"Any artist will agree that painting is a never-ending learning experience whether one is simply developing technique, finding the perfect mixture of color, learning the properties of a certain brush, or seeing for the first time what a common object really looks like when one puts aside all preconceived notions," said Stenson in a statement.
The opening reception for the show will be held at the gallery, located in the Westerly Train Station, Friday from 5-8 p.m.
For more information, visit the gallery website at www.westerlyarts.com, or call 401-596-2221.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
