WESTERLY — The November show at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is called "Small Treasures — Simple Pleasures," according to Maryann Stenson, an artist overseeing publicity for the organization, and is a "perfect way to ease into the holidays."
November, said Stenson in a statement, is not only the beginning of the "traditional, and traditionally very busy, holiday season," but the ideal time to "give the gift of art to yourself or a special someone."
The gallery is full of "one-of-a-kind vibrant art by local artists," she said, with approximately 60 artists "displaying their creations in a wide variety of two- and three-dimensional mediums," which also explore the show’s theme of small pleasures and simple treasures. The collection includes a selection of oils, watercolors, acrylics, mixed media, photographs, pottery and handcrafted jewelry, woodwork, fiber arts, glass, sculpture, and more, she said.
Art lovers and holiday shoppers are invited to Friday's opening reception, she added, where they can meet and mingle with the artists, enjoy finger foods and beverages outdoors, and "discover unique, locally-created art perfect for gift-giving."
Guests are also invited to "create some joy" by bringing a donation of art supplies for the Jonnycake Center’s holiday gift-giving program, "to help give the gift of art and spread some holiday cheer."
Throughout the months of November and December, she said, the gallery will be collecting donations of new art supplies to be delivered to the Jonnycake Center in time for the holidays. Suggested art supplies include watercolor sets, acrylics with brushes and paper, crayons, markers with pad, "or simply a box of colored pencils or crayons and a sketch pad," Stenson said.
The ACGOW Gallery Shop, located in the west wing of the gallery, will be open during the reception, Stenson said, noting that the shop features "an array of small, affordable works that include framed and unframed prints, cards, candles, miniature paintings, bookmarks — fine collectibles to give or keep."
Stenson said a number of classes have also been scheduled for November, including a "Stretch, Sketch and Alla Prima" class on Nov. 8 and 15, which costs $80 for members and $110 for non-members. Previous painting experience is a must, and canvas, stretcher bars and gesso will be provided.
In December the gallery will offer a class in relief print-making from linoleum that can be used to print stamps, cards, mixed media and more. No experience is necessary. Call the gallery 401-596-2221 or visit westerlyarts.com for more information.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
