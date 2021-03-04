WESTERLY — Cowboy & Lady, a duo featuring Tyler-James Kelly of the Silks and his partner, Jess Powers, are the next guests at Knick Live, the free weekly series from the Knickerbocker Music Center and United Theatre.
Cowboy & Lady, although Providence-based, share a love of Country & Western music and are known to sprinkle in classics from Waylon Jennings, John Prine, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn and others in their music. The pair are known for their lively sets, beautiful vocal arrangements and harmonies. Kelly is an accomplished guitar player while Powers is a well-known singer in the New England music scene. Cowboy & Lady were widely praised for their debut single "Fool with a Song" by a number of media outlets such as Red Line Roots and No Depression.
The show will be filmed live from the stage at the Knick then released Friday as part of the concert series being co-presented by the United Theatre and the Knickerbocker Music Center. Music-lovers can not only watch Friday's debut video, but also catch up on the first six shows, which featured Ian O'Neil and Chris Ryan of Deer Tick; the Wolff Sisters; Copley, Lataille and Piccolo; Will Evans; The Huntress and Holder of Hands; Hamilton Leithauser and the Bruce Harris Trio.
Next week's guest will be Madison McFerrin, followed on March 19 by Ryan Montbleau.
Videos are available on both knickmusic.com and unitedtheatre.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
