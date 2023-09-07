MYSTIC — A movie starring a local actor that was filmed in Westerly, Warwick, Providence and India will be screened at Mystic Luxury Cinemas on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m.
"Covid Karma," which is based on true events, is an experimental documentary/comedy by Indian filmmaker Biju Viswanath, who said he was "stuck in the United States for five months" during "a global pandemic" with Christopher Annino, a local man who suffers from PTSD.
Annino, who stars in the 2022 documentary and briefly attended Westerly's State Street Elementary School as a child, grew up in Groton, where, at a young age, he was diagnosed with severe neurological disabilities including Asperger's syndrome, he said in a statement.
Homeless for a time, Annino said he was helped by Sound Community Services in New London. He eventually graduated from Mitchell College and said today he is an actor, documentarian and pro wrestler.
While in quarantine, Viswanath tried to make films to cope with his anxiety. The filmmaking process taught Viswanath about his own disabilities and "the screwed-up ways karma works," he said in a statement.
"The purpose of the film is to raise mental health awareness and promote the suicide crisis lifeline, 988lifeline.org," said the statement. "It reminds those who suffer from anxiety and depression that they are not alone."
The film, the statement said, "has won 29 international film awards, including "nine best actor awards by Annino and four best supporting actor awards to Groton resident Andrew Parella."
There will be a Q&A following the screening of "Covid Karma," and Black Bear Karate Dojo, co-owned by Westerly resident Sensei Mark Spear, will give a presentation about the benefits of karate for mental health. Annino attends the dojo, located in Stonington, to help him with his anxiety.
In addition to Annino and Viswanath, the film stars writer/actor Geoff Blanchette of Westerly; comedian Rodney Norman; Beehive Queen Christine Ohlman of the Saturday Night Live Band; Joe Cocker’s guitarist, Cliff Goodwin; pro wrestler Bobby Ocean; Dan DeMan; Jordyn Rowe; Slyck Wagner Brown; referee Gina Monti; opera singer Jurate Svedaite; and body builder Melissa LoBianco of Warwick. The soundtrack was done by World Kickboxing champion Devon Cormack.
Annino is a member of the Eastern Championship Wrestling tag team "The Pitbulls" as Pitbull No. 3, with Gary Wolf as Pitbull No. 1. He is also a member of the Broadway Bounty Hunters led by National Wrestling Alliance legend Broadway Joe Malcolm, who has a show on the Westerly station WBLQ called Rocking Wrestling Radio. Annino was originally trained by Chris Blackheart in Woonsocket at the Showcase Pro Wrestling training facility. He is engaged to his manager, Renee Mancini, and now lives in Groton.
— Sun staff
