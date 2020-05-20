WESTERLY — Westerly Band Director Alison Patton is urging every trumpet player in the region to join her Monday afternoon — from a distance of course — when she steps outside, walks to her driveway, raises her trumpets to her lips and plays "Taps" precisely at 3 p.m.
In this age of the coronavirus pandemic, it's one way to unite distantly, said Patton, and a touching way to remember those who have died in military service to the United States.
Patton, who has served as director of the Westerly Band for more than 20 years, said the Memorial Day event is called the "National Moment of Remembrance" and is organized by a group called Taps for Veterans.
Because of the current health crisis, says a statement from the group, and because most annual Memorial Day commemorations, like wreath-laying ceremonies and parades have had to be canceled, playing "Taps" together would not only be a fitting way to remember those who died in service to our country but also a way to honor those who have died from the coronavirus and "those on the front lines battling the disease."
"I know I'll be playing, and my daughter and son-in-law will be playing in Pawcatuck," said Patton who joined the band in 1985 when she was a college student. Everett L. Perrin was the band director at the time, she said, a position he had held since 1946, and was a pretty close friend of the family. Joining the band seemed natural for the young musician who grew up singing with the Chorus of Westerly and the Christ Church Choir under the direction of the legendary George Kent.
Both of Patton's children, Dana Patton Pancaro and Franklin Patton are members of the band — Dana plays the trumpet like her mom, and Franklin's on percussion — as is her son-in-law, Chris Pancaro, who's also a trumpet player.
Patton's granddaughter, 9-month-old Julia Rose Pancaro, is, by default, a member, too.
"She's been a member all her life," laughed Patton. "She even has a baby band uniform."
'Just doesn't sound good'
Patton said although there had been some discussion among band members about trying to join together in a local parking lot for the Memorial Day "Taps" event, with musicians placed six feet apart, it didn't make sense.
Essentially, she said, it just doesn't sound good. Musicians in a band need to be closer in order to make good music. And they need to practice. The band typically practices at the Westerly Armory every Wednesday evening from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
But the last time the band practiced was in mid-March, she said, and then came the pandemic and all the cancellations.
That's when the band's members decided that all of their usual spring and summer events would "Unfortunately not be able to occur."
"Our weekly Wednesday evening practice is also suspended," the announcement to the band members said. "We are extremely disappointed but wish everyone good health and safety. Updates will be given when the situation improves."
"We really can't do anything 'til maybe September," Patton said. "I hope we'll be able to have our Christmas Concert."
The Christmas concert, she said, is the biggest event of the year for the band, then comes the Teddy Bear concert, the Mystic Summer Sounds Concert and all the parades and events like the annual Mt. Carmel procession. The lack of ticketed events, she said, means a loss of income.
And there are bills to pay.
Patton said the band owns their bigger instruments — the drums and the tuba for instance — which have to be maintained, there's music that has to be purchased, and there's rent and insurance. And then there are the uniforms.
"Uniforms cost about seven hundred dollars per person at least," said Patton. "People don't realize that it costs money to run a band."
Patton said there's some money in the till to get by for now, but the music she bought just before the pandemic that has never been touched sits in the armory waiting to be played by members of the band, now in its 157th year.
History's mysteries
The Westerly Band holds, arguably, a certain distinction. It is often touted as the oldest, non-military musical organization in continuous service in the United States.
But Patton chuckles at the notion.
"I'm not sure where that came from," she said.
It is a belief, writes the late Lawrence E. Chick, writing in his "The Westerly Band 1852-1990, An Informal History," that "Everett L. Perrin, director since 1946, clings to ... as firmly as he does his choice of the march "Anima Mobile" for his marching musicians as they proudly pass the Town Hall reviewing stand each Veterans Day."
"Handwritten notes have declared that in 1852, a Westerly Brass Band did perform," Chick wrote. "A treasured memento informs all readers that in 1854 rhetorical exercises by the Westerly High School were accompanied by the Westerly Brass Band ... More written notes from the archives suggest a citizens band was also playing at this time. 'A Grand Concert' by the Brass Band, this time with A. J. Foster, leader, lists a program in 1859, along with Vincent's String Band. And references to early instructors like Stephen Phalens and W. B. Lowery are available."
"The history is somewhat sketchy until 1863," writes clarinet player Christine Eiva, who also serves as the band secretary. "In that year, the band was officially formed to be an encouragement, keeping morale up, because of the sorrow and difficulty of the Civil War. This was the beginning of 157 years of uninterrupted rehearsals and performances."
"The Westerly Band has been and continues to be an entirely volunteer group composed of people who enjoy getting together to make music," Eiva says. "Membership in the band is open to all adult musicians."
Playing favorites
The Westerly Band is widely known for playing a variety of popular, traditional, classical and ethnic music. And marches, of course.
"We're always trying to recruit," said Patton. "And even though we do a lot of marching, marching is not a requirement."
People interested in joining ... when the band can finally get back together ... are invited to send an email to westerlyband@yahoo.com.
"For now, we're all trying to stay safe," Patton said.
And while she looks forward to playing her trumpet someday soon, and directing her bandmates in the bandstand in Wilcox Park, she knows she'll be playing for whomever can hear on Monday at 3 p.m. for the "A Taps for Veterans" event.
Organizers of the national event are encouraging trumpet players around the country to "tell your neighbors to open their windows," or go outside and listen for the sound of Taps.
"We may be isolated, but we can still be united on Memorial Day at 3 p.m. for our National Moment of Remembrance," a post on the website says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.