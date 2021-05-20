STONINGTON — Poet, Merrill House fellow, coral reef diver and author Greg Wrenn will read from his work Saturday at 5 p.m. during the next virtual program being offered by the James Merrill House.
Wrenn, the author of "Centaur," who was awarded the 2013 Brittingham Prize in poetry, will be the guest at "Studio 107," a new series of virtual interviews with former Merrill House writers. An advanced PADI Nitrox diver, Wrenn has been exploring coral reefs around the world for more than 25 years.
Wrenn's essays and poems have appeared in "The New Republic," "Kenyon Review," "New England Review," "The American Poetry Review" and "The Yale Review," among other places. A former Stegner Fellow and Jones Lecturer at Stanford University, he is currently an assistant professor of English at James Madison University. He is currently working on "Row," a memoir about using the ocean to heal from childhood trauma, and "Origin," his second poetry collection.
During each segment of Studio 107, writers discuss their newest published work, their writing habits and techniques, their experience in residence at the James Merrill House and read a brief extract from their recently published works. Studio 107 is broadcast live on the James Merrill House Facebook and YouTube channels.
Upcoming Merrill House events include a virtual open house on June 12 and a Zoom program with authors Joanna Scott and James Longenbach on June 17.
The Merrill House is also offering a virtual tour at jamesmerrillhouse.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
