WESTERLY — Musicians John Ford Coley, John Batdorf, Al Copley, Nina J and Mark Dawson and comedian Krystal Dyer will participate in this year's virtual Tropical Luau Party, sponsored by The Misquamicut Business Association. The annual fundraiser will take place Friday, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and will be hosted by Eric Lutes and Meaghan Mooney. A silent auction will also be included in the virtual event. Funds raised will be used for the association's family-friendly events and to support the association’s road crew — a group that picks up trash, paints curbing, maintains traffic islands and shrubbery, and keeps the beach area clean. The Tropical Luau Party will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/MisquamicutBeach and at  youtube.com/channel/UCp7z092kpuYlcT1mR8TUFDQ.

