WESTERLY — After seven months of virtual viewing only, the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will open the gallery doors next week with a new schedule, new hours of operation and a new set of COVID-19 rules.
While the October "All Members Show:'As We See It'" will be on display through Nov. 1 virtually, a new show, featuring works created by members during the time of COVID-19, will be on display in real time beginning Thursday at 1 p.m.
"Although there are many ways to view art, art lovers and artists know that one of the most enjoyable ways to experience and choose art is to see it in person," said artist Helen Roy in a statement.
Roy said gallery artists are looking forward to welcoming the community back to the Westerly train station to see the show.
"Gallery visitors will enjoy an abundance of color and movement," she said, "scarlet hand-made glass beads, blue green abstract and impressionistic seascapes, bright watercolors and colorful mobiles that dance in the breeze."
The collection features a large selection of oils, watercolors, acrylics, multimedia, mobiles, photographs, pottery, handcrafted jewelry, woodwork, fiber arts, glass and sculpture, she said.
All visitors will be required to wear facial masks and practice appropriate physical distancing when visiting the gallery. The gallery will follow all state regulations and guidelines for cleaning and provision of hand sanitizer.
While the popular Friday evening opening receptions will remain on hiatus, the gallery will reopen Thursday at 1 p.m. and every Thursday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
The gallery is located at 14 Railroad Ave. Call 401-596-2221 with any questions, or visit westerlyarts.com or the gallery's Facebook page.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
