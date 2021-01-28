WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly's February show, "Finding Joy in Winter," will feature a "vibrant variety of work" from the gallery's juried artists, according to member Helen Roy, where art lovers "can view serene seascapes, peaceful winter landscapes, lively mobiles dancing in the air, handcrafted artisan wooden tables, photographs of New England during the calm off season and multicolored earrings, necklaces and bracelets."
"February is a time to enjoy the quiet magic of winter," Roy said in an email, "when even nature rests, renewing itself for spring’s new growth."
"In addition to savoring the stillness, snow and starker beauty, art lovers are invited to stroll into the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly at the historic Westerly Train Station and discover what artists love about the season in February’s show," Roy added.
"Finding Joy in Winter," will be the third in-person show since the gallery re-opened in October.
"The artist members are pleased that the doors are open and the community is welcome to come see and celebrate the work the artists have continued to create," Roy added.
The gallery continues to recognize its duty to care for its members and the community it serves, Roy added, and is taking all necessary health precautions. The gallery is following RI COVID guidelines for cleaning, provision of hand sanitizer, mandatory use of facial masks, physical distancing between guests, and overall capacity in-gallery, she said. There are no "Opening Night Receptions" at this time because of safety precautions, but patrons can also view work online at the gallery website, westerlyarts.com.
Roy pointed out that artist members continue to create small works of affordable art that are displayed in the Gallery Shop, located in the West Wing of the Gallery. The shop features prints, cards, small and miniature paintings, mobiles, coasters, bookmarks and small hand painted boxes.
"Visitors can continue to enjoy the magic of winter in Westerly by strolling through historic Wilcox Park, skating at the Washington Trust Ice Rink, or warming up with hot chocolate at The Savoy Book Store before or after stopping in at the gallery.," Roy added.
The gallery is located at 14 Railroad Ave., in the Westerly Train Station. The gallery's new hours are Thursday - Sunday, from 1-5 p.m.
Call 401-596-2221 with questions, and/or visit www.westerlyarts.com or the gallery Facebook page for more information.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
