WESTERLY — What better way to begin the new year than with a challenge. Perhaps with an artistic challenge? That's exactly what the members of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly are offering with their January show.
“Out of The Comfort Zone — Try Something New," opens next week with a celebration of the "promise of 2023," according to artist Helen Roy.
"As 2023 begins, many look forward to a fresh start, a new year, and novel experiences," said Roy in a statement. "In this unique show, artist members are invited to showcase work in an additional medium of their choice."
In January, she said, the artists are invited to move out of their comfort zone, experiment in a new medium, and share their results.
In addition, she said, the January show will feature a variety of work by 50-plus of the juried gallery artists.
"Art-lovers can view serene seascapes, peaceful winter landscapes, lively mobiles, handcrafted artisan wooden tables, and photographs of New England during the calm off-season," she said. "This collection of fine art, by local artists from Rhode Island and Connecticut, includes a large selection of oils, watercolors, acrylics, multimedia, photographs, pottery, woodwork, fiber arts, glass, sculpture, and mobiles. There is also a large selection of handcrafted jewelry including silver, gold, pearl, and both clay and glass hand-crafted beads."
The “First Friday” opening reception, scheduled for Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m., will include a demonstration by encaustic artist Arlene Piacquadio. Using fire, hot wax and pigments, Piacquadio will demonstrate an age-old process originally used by ancient Greeks and Romans that will be quite new to many modern viewers, Roy said.
During January the public is also invited to "join a fun, relaxed acrylic painting class and begin to discover the power of their inner artist," Roy added. "No experience necessary — just the desire to have fun and explore color while they receive guidance."
Classes will take place Tuesday nights (Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31) at the gallery from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The price is $35 per session — all materials are provided. In the first class, students will paint a colorful seascape on canvas while learning techniques and principles of acrylic painting. Future classes will involve a choice of painting on canvas, a canvas bag, a wooden sign or creating a mini-painting on a small easel. Though students can sign up for one class or several, Roy recommends at least 2 sessions.
Sessions will be small — limited to 6 people — and preregistration and payment will be due prior to each class. To register, contact Roy at drhelenroy@yahoo.com or 401-419-4538. To view Roy's artwork visit www.helenroygallery.com, Instagram@helenmroy, or visit the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
